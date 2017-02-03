Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Face Split Rumors, ‘The Voice’ Feud?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are facing rumors of a split and possible on-set tensions with their co-star on The Voice; fellow singer Alicia Keys.

After about a year and a half of dating, Gwen Stefani and her country singer beau have been confronted with the possibility of a breakup despite their frequent outings together. While there has been no confirmation of a breakup between them, a new report suggests that Gwen Stefani recently called off plans to marry Blake Shelton.

On February 1, Gossip Cop confirmed that although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will not be walking down the aisle in Beverly Hills this coming May, they have not split as an OK! Magazine report claimed.

On the cover of the magazine, it was noted that Gwen Stefani’s kids, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, were begging their mom to reconsider her decision, but sadly, Blake Shelton had allegedly moved out.

The magazine went on to claim that in addition to their alleged split, Gwen Stefani had recently learned she was pregnant. However, as Gossip Cop revealed, that too was incorrect.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating one another publicly since November 2015, just months after they split from their former spouses, singers Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. Following weeks of rumors regarding their relationship, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were caught holding hands during a Country Music Awards after party in Nashville, Tennessee. The outing marked Stefani and Shelton’s first public appearance together as a couple.

Since the debut of their romance, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been quite open about their admiration for one another. In addition to spending tons of time together in Oklahoma, where Shelton owns a ranch, and in Los Angeles, they frequently gush over one another in interviews.

“I just like being with her, but when she’s all dolled up and we go places, it’s always fun for me,” he told Entertainment Tonight via Us Weekly last year. “If she was here right now, not one person here would be looking at anybody else but her. It’s just cool to know that’s who I came here with. That’s basically what [my song ‘A Guy With a Girl’] is about. They may come up and talk to me, but it’s only because I’m one person over from her. Pretty cool.”

In other Gwen Stefani news, the singer recently began production on the 12th season of The Voice, and right away, rumors began swirling in regard to a possible on-set feud between her and Alicia Keys, who joined the show last year for Season 11.

“Alicia and Gwen have never really liked each other, and have been in competition for most of their lives,” an insider told Radar Online at the end of last month. “But because Alicia and Miley got super close last season, Alicia is desperately trying to give Gwen a hard time so she does not return next season!”

“Blake and Alicia have already had words about this,” the source continued.

The source also added that Gwen Stefani knows she has more pull that Alicia Keys because she and the executives of the show have had a super solid relationship for the past several years.

Around the time of Radar Online‘s report, Gwen Stefani took to Instagram, where she shared a special birthday message for Alicia Keys, which seemingly shot down the idea of a possible feud between them.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, as well as their co-stars, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres on NBC on Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]