Scheana Shay’s Marriage Was Doomed? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Weighs In

Scheana Shay’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars seem to be on the same page when it comes to the recent end of her marriage to husband Mike Shay.

Following comments made by Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder, James Kennedy spoke out and revealed that he too was not surprised by the news of Scheana Shay’s divorce.

“I was the first to say it — I mean honestly it really sounds horrible — but I was the first to say that that marriage is not going to last more than a year,” Kennedy proclaimed during an interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish on February 1.

“It’s sad really. I was at the wedding and I love Shay, and [Scheana Shay] and I have gone through our ups and downs and still do, but do I feel sorry? Yeah, of course,” he continued. “Marriage is a sacred bond and they ended it so quickly. But I did say it wasn’t gonna happen ’cause Scheana’s just a bossy bitch and Shay is just Shay.”

While James Kennedy wasn’t confident in Scheana Shay’s marriage to Mike, the reality star and DJ revealed that their current relationship has improved since filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5, when Shay attempted to expose Kennedy for allegedly cheating on his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss.

“[Scheana Shay] and I are cool. We go Wednesdays to karaoke with the group together still,” Kennedy said. “She’s dope. She brings Brittany [Cartwright] around.”

During the series’ run, Kennedy has often feuded with Jax Taylor, but according to Kennedy, Cartwright treats him just fine when Taylor, her boyfriend, isn’t around.

James Kennedy’s comments about Scheana Shay’s split come just weeks after Jax Taylor addressed the issue.

“I thought it would happen sooner,” he admitted to The Daily Dish last month. “I kind of knew that Scheana and Shay was gonna end. I hate to say that because I love Scheana very much, and I do, I love Shay, I think he’s a great guy, but [they were] just polar opposite.”

Scheana Shay and Mike Shay chronicled much of their relationship on Vanderpump Rules. As fans will recall, Scheana Shay became engaged during Season 2 and tied the knot on Season 3 with cameras rolling. Then, during Season 4, their marriage began to show signs of cracks.

While Mike Shay opened up about his use of prescription drugs during the season, he claimed to be sober by January 2016 and his marriage to Scheana Shay appeared to improve. Sadly, by November, things between them had taken a turn for the worst once again an in December, they confirmed plans for divorce.

Stassi Schroeder also addressed Scheana Shay’s breakup.

“I’m happy that they are getting a divorce. I think Scheana’s handled it so well and she’s been so strong,” Schroeder told Us Weekly magazine earlier this week. “And I don’t know if I would have been able to have that strength if I was in her position. But I admire the way that she’s handled everything.”

Schroeder also confirmed that Mike Shay had been spending time away from the group as they filmed Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which she declared to be a “red flag.”

Since announcing her split in December of last year, Scheana Shay has taken a dig or two at her estranged husband online, while he has stayed somewhat silent on social media, aside from a post proclaiming his sobriety and shutting down a rumor which suggested he had gone missing.

To see more of Scheana Shay and her co-stars, including James Kennedy, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

