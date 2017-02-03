Beyonce May Have Dropped Hints About Having Twins Back In December

Beyonce may have hinted about her pregnancy as early as December last year and fans totally missed it.

BeyHive fans are still in a celebratory mood as Beyonce herself confirmed that she is having not just one but two adorable babies on the way. The announcement came as a surprise to everyone especially since Beyonce is known for being private when it comes to her family. However, the adorable baby announcement was apparently predicted by some sharp-eyed fans claiming that Queen Bey hinted about it back in December.

According to Elite Daily, some really observant fans of Beyonce found interesting clues in the diva’s Instagram video slideshow. The said montage features Beyonce posing with her fabulous Christmas ensemble. In the short clip, Beyonce can be seen sporting a blue dress with a plunging neckline while doing back-to-back poses which fans claim to have clues of her pregnancy.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

Fans pointed out three stealthy clues that will allegedly prove that Beyonce may have played and teased the internet all along. First, the 35-year-old songstress can be seen holding her stomach while trying to cover it with a black coat. Many were quick to assume that Bey was trying to tell fans that she’s pregnant with that gesture.

The pose was followed by Beyonce holding up a peace sign. Some creative minds automatically deciphered the alleged hidden message of the two fingers as twins. Finally, Beyonce posed with a sweet heart sign with her hands that could possibly mean she’s full love and joy with her upcoming twins.

BEYONCÉ TOLD US AND WE DIDN'T EVEN CATCH THE HINT pic.twitter.com/it7Uy0VDl5 — MaKayla MaShelle (@MakaylaMashelle) February 1, 2017

Although the theory sounds convincing enough, Beyonce has not confirmed nor reacted about it. Still, the important part is that the “Single Ladies” singer is happy to share the good news to her supportive fans.

In fact, Beyonce even shared ample amount of lovely pregnancy photos that will make everyone celebrate the beauty of life. Bey’s pregnancy announcement matched with a captivating photo almost broke the internet instantly the minute it came out. The said photo is already on its way to being the most-liked photograph in Instagram history with a total of 9,259,936 and counting Considering how stunning the picture is, it is without a doubt, a perfect way to share the good news to the world.

Beyonce channeled her artistic side as she posed down on her knees, wearing a bra and panties, gazing at the camera through a greenish veil draped over her head while gently holding her baby bump. The background was quite scenic with a huge flower arrangement, making the moment looks more feminine and elegant. The photo was taken by thriving photographer Awol Erizku.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Meanwhile, fans of Queen Bey have been wondering if the diva will still be able to perform in upcoming events with her current condition. Beyonce was originally scheduled to headline this year’s Coachella and is also expected to perform in the Grammys.

According to reports, the organizers of Coachella was unaware that Beyonce is pregnant, not until the news broke recently. Despite her being pregnant with twins, Beyonce allegedly intends to pursue her much-awaited performance in Coachella in April as long as the pregnancy goes as planned.

Beyonce is not new in performing while carrying a baby in her womb. In 2011, the singer performed “Love on Top” in the VMA where she announced her pregnancy with Blue Ivy. The performance was considered one of the most iconic ones in the history of VMA. Check it out in the video below.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]