Jax Taylor Teases Spinoff With Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright On Twitter?

Is Jax Taylor teasing fans of his potentially upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright? It sure looks that way on Twitter.

Following months of rumors claiming the reality couple had been filming a new show in Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky, Taylor took to Twitter, where he shared a photo of himself and Cartwright and declared, “That’s a wrap.”

While Jax Taylor didn’t come right out and say that he and Brittany Cartwright had just wrapped their rumored new spinoff, he did mention “set life” and told his many fans and followers to “stay tuned.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating nearly two years ago. That said, during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Taylor told a caller that he and Cartwright had only been dating for a year. Right away, Cartwright revealed the truth to fans on Twitter.

During Jax Taylor’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed that he had no current plans to marry Brittany Cartwright and incorrectly cited the timeline of their romance. Around the same time, a TMZ report revealed that the pair may be on the verge of parting ways.

According to the report, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently landed their own reality television series, which will reportedly focus on the Cartwright family and their pressures for her to get hitched to the “commitment-phobe.” However, according to the report, Jax Taylor is “just not into sealing the deal.”

While the series is expected to showcase the couple’s relationship and future together, Bravo TV allegedly has one big fear, according to TMZ, and that is that they won’t actually be together by the time the yet-to-be-named series begins airing this coming summer.

While Jax Taylor didn’t seem to be on board with the consideration of a wedding to Brittany Cartwright quite yet, he confirmed he was open to the idea months prior during an interview with Bravo TV.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” Jax Taylor explained to the Daily Dish in November. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

Jax Taylor continued on to the Daily Dish, gushing over his “sweet” and “kind” leading lady.

“She’s just an amazing girl. I love her to death. She’s just so sweet, so kind. She has a lot of patience,” he said. “It takes someone to have a lot of patience with me cause I’m kind of all over the place. I think patience is the key. Everybody loves her. There’s not one person that can say a bad thing about her. I feel like they would trade me in for her any day. I think anybody would.”

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, as well as the rest of their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

