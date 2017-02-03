Denis Leary, Kellyanne Conway Twitter Roast Gives Way To Bowling Green Massacre

The Denis Leary, Kellyanne Conway lookalike comparison on Twitter this week was apparently only the beginning. U.S. President Donald Trump’s advisor continues to be ridiculed on the microblogging platform after she cited a fictional “Bowling Green massacre” to defend the temporary immigration ban on seven countries.

During an interview with Chris Matthews on MSNBC, Conway sought to defend Trump’s decision to slap an immigration ban on seven Muslim-majority countries saying that these countries “harbor, train, and/or export terrorism.” She noted that these seven countries had been identified as “high risk” by former President Barack Obama’s administration.

RT if you died in the Bowling Green Massacre.

pic.twitter.com/QATKwCUI0A — E (@esheikh_) February 3, 2017

Kellyanne Conway went on to discuss the alleged “Bowling Green massacre” saying “I bet there was very little coverage. I bet it is brand new information to people.” According to Conway, Obama slapped a six months travel ban on refugees from Iraq after two Iraqis, who traveled to the U.S. in 2009, were radicalized and masterminded the so-called “Bowling Green massacre.”

Twitter was quick to call Conway out for making up the “Bowling Green massacre,” as the incident never took place.

Real Presidents are faced with real tragedies like Orlando… Fake Presidents are faced with fake tragedies like the Bowling Green Massacre. — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) February 3, 2017

Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don't make up attacks. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

Of all US massacres, the Bowling Green Massacre was truly caused by mental illness. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 3, 2017

It appears that Kellyanne Conway was referring to two Iraqi nationals who were sentenced in 2011 for supporting Al-Qaeda by attempting to send weapons and money to the terrorists to use against U.S. soldiers in Iraq.

Mohanad Shareef Hammadi, 25, and Waad Ramadan Alwan, 31, were sentenced to life in prison and 40 years in jail respectively, according to the U.S. Justice Department. While both men lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky, they did not stage any attack on U.S. soil that could be described as a massacre.

Many have connected Kellyanne Conway’s statement about the alleged “Bowling Green massacre” to other controversial statements that she has made recently.

Please, a moment of alternative silence for the victims of the Bowling Green massacre — Colin Barber (@TheCBarbsFiles) February 3, 2017

Before her statement on the “Bowling Green massacre,” Conway had already been a hot topic on Twitter this week after British comedian David Baddiel underscored the resemblance between her and comedian Denis Leary.

I remain convinced that @KellyannePolls is a character played by @denisleary pic.twitter.com/e73UqgRMf4 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 31, 2017

It didn’t take long for other users to get in on the joke. Not to be left out, Denis Leary tweeted a witty comment on Baddiel’s comparison of him and Conway.

“And I better win a f**king Oscar for this role,” he wrote.

Has anyone seen Kellyanne Conway and Dennis Leary in the same place at the same time? — Stefan Shirley (@fourthestweet) February 3, 2017

???? ???????? RT @quala_Monique82: Besides being Dennis Leary's stunt double what does Kellyanne Conway do? — Marcus (@marcmarc330) February 3, 2017

I saw that comparison of Dennis Leary and Kellyanne Conway and now that's all I see every time I see her face. — Esteban (@SMosley21) February 3, 2017

While he may look like Kellyanne Conway, Leary is not a supporter of the Trump administration. Earlier this week, he posted an image of his parents on Twitter as he slammed President Trump’s temporary travel ban on seven countries.

My Mom & Dad in '52. The courage it takes to come to this country should not be met by cowardice. #ImmigrantsWelcome pic.twitter.com/UKaSZlpNsg — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 31, 2017

During the presidential campaign last year, Leary collaborated with James Corden to remake his 90s comedy track “A**hole.” The comedians, who were dressed as Bill and Hilary Clinton, took several jabs at Trump in the song, according to the Rolling Stone.

Amid the backlash, Kellyanne Conway has come out to defend herself, stating that she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists” and not “Bowling Green massacre.” It is unclear why Matthews did not ask what she meant by “Bowling Green massacre” during the interview.

Kellyanne Conway had received flak last month after she defended White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s statement that the crowd at Trump’s inauguration was the largest audience to witness a swearing-in ceremony by saying that he was citing “alternative facts,” Time reported. Just like that statement, Conway’s claims about the “Bowling Green massacre” is likely to hang over her head throughout Trump’s presidency.

