Regie Hamm: Trump Isn’t Hitler – ‘This Hitler Nonsense’ Blog Post Gets 54K Likes

Writer and Grammy-nominated artist Regie Hamm did not mention claims from Ivana Trump via Vanity Fair about her then-husband, Donald Trump, keeping speeches by Adolph Hitler by Trump’s bedside in order for Trump to study Hitler’s speeches, as reported by the Inquisitr. Hamm touched on Hitler’s speeches in Regie’s new viral blog post about Trump and Hitler comparisons, but did not point to the following passage from Vanity Fair that linked Trump’s mindset with that of Hitler’s when the piece was first published in 2015.

“Donald Trump appears to take aspects of his German background seriously… Ivana told a friend, he clicks his heels and says, ‘Heil Hitler…'” “… Ivana Trump told her lawyer Michael Kennedy that…her husband reads a book of Hitler’s collected speeches, My New Order, which he keeps in a cabinet by his bed. Kennedy now guards a copy of My New Order in a closet at his office… Hitler’s speeches, from his earliest days up through the Phony War of 1939, reveal his extraordinary ability as a master propagandist.” “‘Did your cousin John give you the Hitler speeches?’ I asked Trump.” “‘Actually, it was my friend Marty Davis…who gave me…Mein Kampf…'” “(‘I did give him a book about Hitler,’ Marty Davis said. ‘But it was My New Order, Hitler’s speeches, not Mein Kampf.'”

Yet and still, Regie has a viral blog post on his hands, titled This Hitler Nonsense.

As seen in the below trend graph from Trendolizer, This Hitler Nonsense is a WordPress blog that has swelled to more than 54,000 likes on Facebook since it was published on February 1. With more than 100 comments, This Hitler Nonsense delves into Regie’s childhood, growing up with a father who was a true history buff. As such, Hamm wrote that he has had the opportunity to learn a lot more about Hitler’s tyranny and the Third Reich and the horrors of the Holocaust and the rise of Nazis than most people did — at least those Hamm’s age that didn’t live through the horrors themselves. That’s why Hamm wrote that it’s so disheartening to hear people tag the word Nazi onto everything from the “Soup Nazi” to other, less horrific subjects. And President Trump is no Hitler, claims Regie.

Hamm is receiving comments that range from praise to criticism for his in-depth history lesson about the type of president that Regie wrote was more Hitler-like: surprisingly, President Abraham Lincoln, whose death was accompanied by shouts of wishes for death to tyranny.

Regie writes that a true Hitler-like president would be one that practices the things Hitler practiced even prior to rising to power. Such acts were the extermination of the disabled, Hamm claims — and touches on the abortion issue when Regie wrote that a real president akin to Hitler would believe in exterminating “inconvenient” people in the same manner. In that vein, Howard Stern recently sent shockwaves around the world wide web when Stern claimed that his longtime friend, Trump, was “pro-abortion” and didn’t actually want to win the presidency, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Hamm went on to point to the ways that other presidents may have acted more like Hitler — though not as heinous as Hitler — than Mr. Trump acts like Hitler. Regie wrote that he was fed up with the comparisons between Hitler and President Trump. In the image at the top of the viral blog post, Mr. Trump is seen in a doctored photo that shows President Trump sporting a Hitler-like mustache.

As seen in the top photo above, President Donald Trump waited and listened as Mr. Trump was introduced at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, February 2, in Washington.

