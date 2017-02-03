J.K. Rowling Has Perfect Slam For Ex-Fans Burning Harry Potter Books & Movies

J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame is the queen of wand magic and word power. So when she learned that some of her former fans were burning their Harry Potter books and even threatening to burn the movies, Rowling came up with the perfect clap-back to those individuals.

The ex-fans revealed their decision to burn her Harry Potter books after they learned about her negative views on Donald Trump, reported MSN. The outburst from one former reader of the British author lit up Twitter.

“@jk_rowling just burned all my Harry Potter books after being a fan for 17 years.”

That angry Twitter user also revealed that the “Phils Stone was one of the first books I EVER read,” expressing “upset” feelings about the situation.

“You embarrassed me, disgusted me, and I will never read your work again #ThankyouFor17Years,” concluded the outraged commentator.

That individual promptly received the perfect comeback from Rowling.

“Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can’t make her think.”

And the author kept right on going with her word magic. Another ex-fan of the Harry Potter who said that the books and the movies would be burned got burned by Rowling’s reply as well.

“Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I’ve still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter,” wrote Rowling.

The author, a resident of England, has been candid regarding her attitude toward Donald Trump. She kept her sense of humor about the situation as well in tweeting her thanks to her fans.

“I’d just like to thank everyone sending me lovely messages, which greatly outnumber the bad ones,” she tweeted, joking in her post, “I’m now off to produce more kindling…”

Rowling seemed to be inspired to criticize Donald Trump after Meryl Streep attacked him during her speech at the Golden Globes, reported the Huffington Post.

Streep slammed Trump for bullying a disabled journalist, noting that “disrespect invites disrespect” and “violence incites violence.” In the wake of Meryl’s speech, Rowling shared that she planned to join in the vocal criticism of Trump. She referenced a Twitter comment on the situation.

“If all famous people can constantly criticise Trump for the next four years he’ll be too busy ranting on twitter to kill us all,” tweeted the commentator.

“When a pleasure becomes a duty,” responded Rowling.

However, Rowling also slammed Trump during his campaign, even offering a comparison between Trump and the most sinister character in the Harry Potter series.

“Voldemort was nowhere near as bad [as Trump].”

One Twitter user warned her that Trump might attack, but she had the ideal comeback to that caution.

“Never forget that some people’s good opinion would be more insulting than their abuse!” tweeted the Harry Potter author.

Now, with Rowling’s Twitter feed overflowing with her criticism of the President, BBC noted that in addition to users saying they have burned or plan to burn her Harry Potter books, one user urged that the author “stay out of politics.” But the author had the perfect comeback to that post as well.

“You’re a grown a** woman whose entire career is based on stories about a nerd who turns people into frogs. Stay out of politics.”

Rowling responded by combining a point about freedom of speech with a slam for the poster.

“In – Free – Countries – Anyone – Can – Talk – About – Politics,” she wrote. “Try sounding out the syllables aloud, or ask a fluent reader to help.”

The BBC pointed out that Rowling has previously experienced situations where people have burned or threatened to burn her books. Soon after the first Harry Potter books were published in the late 1990s, some individuals expressed their concern about her references to the supernatural and magic. They felt that those references were against the Bible.

In 2001, for example, a religious group set a pile of Harry Potter books on fire in New Mexico, with the claim that Harry Potter was “the devil.” In Maine, a preacher shredded copies of Harry Potter books at a party when The Chamber of Secrets was released.

[Featured Image by Rob Stothard/Getty Images]