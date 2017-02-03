WWE Has Contacted Lita For Potential Match With Charlotte at ‘Wrestlemania 33’

WWE officials always want to make Wrestlemania something very special, so having two WWE Superstars from two different eras compete in a dream match makes the show once in a lifetime. For Wrestlemania 33, WWE is trying to give the WWE Universe a dream match in the women’s division we never thought we’d get to see. They’re currently making phone calls to many former female wrestlers to see if there is any interest.

It’s been reported that WWE officials are planning a Fatal Four Way at Wrestlemania for the Raw Women’s Championship. In that scenario, Charlotte would defend the title against Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax on the grandest stage of them all. On paper, it would allow there to be a title change and for Charlotte’s PPV undefeated streak to end without her being involved in the finish, which may keep momentum on her side.

That seems to be the plan for the Raw women’s division right now, but it’s being rumored that some of the former WWE Superstars that WWE officials are contacting could change those plans. For instance, there are three names that have come to light as possible opponents for Charlotte at Wrestlemania 33. Thus far, Trish Stratus, Jazz, and Lita have received phone calls offering the opportunity to face Charlotte in Orlando this year.

There is no question that Charlotte is the best performer in the women’s division of WWE. Arguably, she is the best pure athlete and female performer in WWE history. She’s been at the center of almost every major match in WWE’s “Women’s Revolution” over the past few years. The entire division is stacked and has a lot of depth on both Raw and SmackDown, but Charlotte has being called “The Queen of WWE” for a reason.

It’s obvious why WWE officials would prefer to have Charlotte in a singles match for the Raw Women’s Title at Wrestlemania. Until the rumored Fatal Four Way came to light, the expectation was Bayley vs. Charlotte would happen at the event. Now, it seems WWE is looking for a bigger name to challenge Charlotte for her throne onto of WWE. It would be very similar to what NXT just did with Asuka and Mickie James last year.

Trish Stratus, Jazz, and Lita are all capable of working with Charlotte on the grandest stage of them all, but who is the most likely to get the chance. Unfortunately, Trish Stratus just had another baby, so she is likely out of the running. Jazz was a very good competitor in the ring, and she is still wrestling on the independent scene, but the WWE Universe may not remember her very well. That leaves Lita as the most realistic option.

Lita is a WWE Hall of Famer. While most people believed Trish Stratus to be the greatest female wrestler in WWE history, there are a lot of people who feel that title belongs to Lita instead. She has not wrestled inside a WWE ring since WWE Survivor Series in 2006 against Mickie James. It was an unsatisfying ending to her WWE career because her heat with the fans became so personal that she had to end her wrestling career.

Over the past couple of years, Lita has been more involved with WWE and has worked with the company on many different projects for the WWE Network. It was reported that she was finished with WWE in whatever role she had backstage and behind the scenes, but it seems she left WWE on good terms.

After all these years, someone like Lita stepping back into the ring for one more match to take on Charlotte would be something special you’d only see once in a lifetime. If Charlotte vs. Lita were to happen in Orlando at Wrestlemania 33, it would be a much more satisfying ending to her WWE career. It would also be a great thing to see the torch passed to Charlotte from the WWE Hall of Famer on the grandest stage of them all.

