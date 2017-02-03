Nicki Minaj Fires Back At Giuseppe Zanotti Over ‘Racism And Disrespect’

Nicki Minaj is taking a break from her rap career to call out those she believes have been targeting her, either in deeds or in words. On the heels of a jewelry heist committed against Minaj on the rapper’s own property, Nicki is now taking on a new battle with shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti. Ms. Minaj feels Zanotti has mistreated her and has subjected her to racism. Even beyond that charge, Nicki adds that she feels disrespected by Giuseppe and has taken her crusade against the shoe designer, where she’s rallied her fans to join her in calling out Zanotti.

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Giuseppe Zanotti On Twitter

In the past, Nicki Minaj has earned a reputation for engaging in feuds on such an epic scale that they have become internet memes, but, as People reports, the rapper has proven with her latest Twitter rants that her sharp wit isn’t limited to her colleagues in the rap and music industries. Taking her latest agenda to Twitter, Minaj spent nearly 15 minutes ranting and garnering fan support over her latest hashtag, #giuseppewhatsgood, which was meant to throw shade at the shoe designer.

The tweets may have come as a surprise to Minaj’s fans, because Zanotti has a collection of shoes named after the rapper and she has promoted the “Nicki” sneakers, which come in 23 styles, by wearing them for a Cosmopolitan photo shoot. Ms. Minaj has also mentioned the collection in the lyrics to her song “Pound the Alarm.”

This cordial business arrangement gave Nicki confidence enough to reach out to Zanotti with an idea for a new collaboration. Unfortunately, Giuseppe declined the invitation, even though he has recently engaged in similar partnerships with Jennifer Lopez and Zayn Malik.

This didn’t sit well with Nicki. She responded by taking a screenshot of her Zanotti shoe collection’s ad and captioning the Instagram share with a new ultimatum.

“Dear @giuseppezanottidesign #RunMeMyCHECK your PR must’ve fell & bumped their head when they told my agency they weren’t discussing anything with us. I’m giving you 24 hours.???? #GiuseppeWhatsGood 23 pairs of sneakers in my collection & they won’t take a call?”

This wasn’t the last Minaj has had to say on the subject. To the contrary, Nicki has been tweeting rants at Giuseppe Zanotti regularly, raising fan support over her dispute with Zanotti. Pointing to the fact that the shoe designer is working with several other artists, Nicki charges that Zanotti’s refusal to work with her, or to even take her calls, is based in racism.

“#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won’t b tolerated,” reads one of Nicki Minaj’s tweets.

Giuseppe Zanotti has yet to issue a statement, concerning Minaj’s social media attack.

Nicki Minaj Jewel Heist Nets $175,000

Even before Nicki Minaj had cause to draw Giuseppe into a feud over a new shoe collection, Billboard reports that the rapper had other legal troubles to contend with, surrounding a home invasion. Los Angeles Police responded to a call that Minaj’s home had been burglarized. While it’s still unknown whether it was a lone suspect or a group of suspects, the trespass into the mansion resulted in the theft of $175,000 worth of jewelry and miscellaneous items.

Nicki Minaj had been out of town for the holidays, departing her Los Angeles home on November 24 and not returning until January of this year, so it’s unknown exactly when the burglary took place. Minaj reported that the mansion had been left unattended during her absence.

The burglars reportedly trashed the mansion, flipping over furniture and smashing breakables.

The incident is still under investigation and the Los Angeles Police Department reports there are no suspects at this time.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]