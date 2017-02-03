Beyonce: How She Kept Twin Pregnancy A Secret From Friends For Months

Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement wasn’t just a shock to her fans, but also to some of the singer’s closest friends and family members.

A new report claims that the “Formation” hitmaker was very discreet with the details she would share with her pals — so much that she would only hint at the fact that she was expecting but never actually tell them.

Out of all the people that Beyonce surrounds herself with on a daily basis, a handful learned about the news before she took to Instagram and made it official.

According to Hollywood Life, it was very important for the 35-year-old to keep the news between herself, husband Jay Z, and a few close relatives, because Beyonce didn’t want to find herself in a situation where she would announce the news, only to learn she had miscarried.

It wouldn’t have been the first time Beyonce has suffered a miscarriage. Her first pregnancy, believed to have been in 2010, had the former Destiny’s Child member so excited, she didn’t hold back when it came to sharing the joyful news with all of her friends and family members.

Once she arrived at the doctor’s office, however, Beyonce learned that there was no heartbeat, leaving her devastated, only to then be told that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Keeping that in mind, the “All Night” songstress wanted to be sure that before she would go on and tell the world that she was expecting twins, Beyonce needed to be well into her pregnancy to assure herself that it was safe enough to do so at this given time.

“Beyonce and Jay have bent over backwards to keep this a secret, most of their friends didn’t even know,” a source tells Hollywood Life. “They were extremely worried about going through another miscarriage so only their family and a handful of friends and business associates knew, and they were all sworn to secrecy.”

Fans will recall how Beyonce briefly spoke about her miscarriage in her HBO documentary, Life Is But A Dream, which aired on the network back in 2013, just days after her highly anticipated Super Bowl performance.

The self-proclaimed Queen Bey remembers how she found out about the devastating news, and what it ultimately did to her, Jay Z, and their family.

“About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time. I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life. I flew back to New York to get my check up – and no heartbeat. Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat.”

Finding out that she had miscarried her first child was a huge blow for the couple, but neither of them wasted time when it came to trying once again. Beyonce’s second pregnancy would see the singer give birth to Blue Ivy, back in January 2012, which the “Sorry” songstress has noted as one of her biggest blessings to date.

Of course, now that she’s expecting twins, that’s even more of a blessing, surely.

As far as her pregnancy with twins is concerned, Beyonce has remained rather quiet as to how much she plans on revealing to her fans in the next couple of months. What’s certain, however, is that Bey will continue to keep herself occupied, starting with her forthcoming plans to perform at the Grammys on February 12.

Beyonce will also be expected to headline Coachella’s music festival in April, People claims, and that’ll be just a couple of months before delivering her twin babies.

While there’s no actual confirmation regarding the singer’s due date, sources close to the Hollywood star alleges that she’s already four months along, meaning that the babies would most likely arrive before the summer kicks off.

Are you excited to see Beyonce’s twins?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]