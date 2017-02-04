Arnold Schwarzenegger And Trump: Possible Motives Behind The Confrontation?.,

The new U.S President, Donald Trump, scorned at the famous Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The confrontation between Arnold and Trump sparked because the former was accused of doing a lousy job at the President’s reality show called The Apprentice. Donald Trump has run this show since years before he even decided he would one day be able to reach the White House. Given Trump’s new duties and responsibilities as the leader of the free world and the most powerful man on earth, he couldn’t pay much attention to his show which is why Arnold Schwarzenegger, star of The Terminator, became the new host of the show’s eighth season.

It seems that Trump is not very happy with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s performance on The Apprentice. “Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard!” Trump wrote this morning on his personal Twitter account.

It all started on Thursday when Trump spoke of Schwarzenegger during National Prayer breakfast with politicians and businessmen attended to in Washington. The National Prayer Breakfast is a Washington ritual that brings together lawmakers from the two major parties. Donald Trump took the opportunity to mock Arnold Schwarzenegger who had replaced Trump as the new host of the reality TV show The Apprentice.

“We had extraordinary success with ‘The Apprentice’ and when I threw the campaign for the presidency, I had to leave,” said the U.S. president before several hundred people gathered in a large hotel in Washington.

“When I introduced myself to the Presidency, I had to leave the program, and then they hired a great movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to replace me, and we all know what happened, the ratings went down. It was a disaster,” the President remarked.

Schwarzenegger did not remain silent. The New York Times reported, “Hey Donald, I have a great idea — why don’t we switch jobs?” said Mr. Schwarzenegger, his face filling the screen. “You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. And then people can finally sleep comfortably again,” he added with a mischievous grin.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s spokesman did not hesitate one bit to add more fuel to the fire when he remarked that the former governor of California was “praying that President Trump could begin improving his own approval ratings.” Admittedly, it was a nice comeback.

As far as the reality show is concerned, Trump has hosted the television program for 11 years. His aim revolved around aspiring employees for his company but over the years, the show gained momentum and became a platform for celebrities to compete for raising charity funds.

The Apprentice has apparently become a confrontational ground between Trump and Schwarzenegger. Some suggest that this somehow pertains to Ivanka, Trump’s daughter. But how can this be a fight for Ivanka Trump?

Reportedly, Trump wanted Ivanka to become the show’s hostess. However, NBC had other plans especially after Donald Trump made derogatory remarks about Mexican immigrants, according to the Washington Post. The Apprentice then needed a new host. This is where Arnold Schwarzenegger came in. It’s not surprising that Trump would admire Schwarzenegger even if the show’s rating were going up. The guy was a substitute for Ivanka, a fact that Trump would always smear down upon. Ivanka Trump, along with her brothers Eric and Donald Jr., had been mentors and judges on the show. Ivanka was, until recently, the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and several times has been the public face of the family brand. The President may actually be concerned about the show’s success as he still figures out as to who should be its executive producer. The prevailing situation has stirred up controversy among those who have been claiming the President’s conflict of interests which have already started manifesting within just a month of his seemingly haphazard presidency.

