Selena Gomez No Longer Has The Most Liked Photo On Instagram

Selena Gomez has been dethroned on Instagram by Beyoncé and her exciting baby news.

As Selena Gomez continued to enjoy her time with new boyfriend The Weeknd in Italy, her fellow singer’s February 1 post, which revealed she and Jay-Z are expecting twins, garnered several million likes in its first 24 hours.

Just months ago, Us Weekly revealed that it was Selena Gomez who had nabbed the most liked photo on Instagram with a photo of herself enjoying a bottle of Coca Cola.

“When your lyrics are on the bottle,” Selena Gomez wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo seen below.

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

While Selena Gomez may not hold the record for the most liked photo any longer, she has plenty to celebrate. In addition to her triumphant return to the spotlight in November of last year at the 2016 American Music Awards, Selena Gomez recently debuted a romance with The Weeknd and traveled to Italy, where the new couple spent plenty of quality time together.

As fans may recall, Selena Gomez announced she was suffering from numerous mental health issues in August of last year, midway through her Revival World Tour, which was ultimately canceled.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” she said in her statement to People Magazine. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks, and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

Months before Selena Gomez’s announcement, her friend and fellow singer, Christina Grimmie, was tragically shot and killed outside of one of her concerts in Orlando, Florida. Then, weeks later, Gomez and her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, were involved in a highly-publicized dispute with one another on Instagram.

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she continued to People Magazine. “Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”

Following her statement, Us Weekly revealed that Selena Gomez has allegedly checked into a treatment facility outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where she was said to be focusing on her mental health.

“[Selena Gomez] is dealing with lupus, but this break is to focus on her mental health,” a source close to the singer told the magazine. “She can go to a very dark place.”

After reportedly entering the facility months ago, Selena Gomez was photographed with her fans at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, where she was allegedly enjoying a meal with her mother, Mandy Teefy, and stepfather, Brian. The following day, as the magazine revealed, Selena Gomez was seen at another restaurant with her grandparents.

“[Selena Gomez] was laughing a lot with them while she was eating,” said an eyewitness, who reportedly observed the singer enjoying grits and talking to fans. “She seemed happy and relaxed.”

One month later, Selena Gomez attended the 2016 American Music Awards, where she was given the award for Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock. During her speech, Selena Gomez opened up about being broken and admitted to letting herself down. She even gave a nod to her 2014 performance of “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” which she claimed was one of her most honest moments on stage.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]