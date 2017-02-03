Selena Gomez Supported By Lady Gaga As Friends Shun Her Over The Weeknd Romance

Selena Gomez has lost a lot of friends since announcing her relationship with The Weeknd, but one pal who seems to have stuck by her side is Lady Gaga, it’s been alleged.

Back in January, when Selena first made it known that she was seeing the R&B singer, it was claimed by multiple reports that The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, was getting some of their mutual pals to go against the “Hands To Myself,” singer, having branded her as a backstabbing traitor.

Bella supposedly couldn’t believe that Selena, who she had considered a friend of hers, wouldn’t even get in contact and let her know about the romance prior to going public with her new man. Instead, the model had to find out about it via social media.

Sources close to Selena Gomez have since stressed that the pop star has never considered Hadid a friend, and while that’s the story that the 24-year-old is sticking with, it hasn’t stopped some of Bella and Selena’s friends from distancing themselves from the former Disney Channel star.

Reports claim that they, too, don’t agree with how the situation was handled, because it seemed rather clear that Gomez and Bella certainly did share some kind of friendship with one another, having often spent time at each other’s homes.

Regardless of what the situation may be between the two, one person that hasn’t involved herself in the drama concerning Selena’s new relationship is Lady Gaga, who is actually said to be fully supportive of the couple’s romance.

According to Hollywood Life, the singers quickly became pals after running into each other at last year’s American Music Awards. They instantly bonded and have supposedly stayed in touch ever since.

Gaga, who is currently gearing up to perform at this year’s Super Bowl, took the time out of her hectic schedule to assure Selena Gomez that things are going to get better and that those who have distanced themselves over her relationship with The Weeknd are irrelevant.

“There are still plenty of people in Selena’s corner including Lady Gaga,” a source tells the outlet.

“They bonded at the American Music awards and since then Gaga has been sending her encouraging messages. She thinks Selena is a total sweetheart and doesn’t see anything wrong with her dating the Weeknd.”

Gaga knows a thing or two when it comes to having her relationship played out in the press, and having seen how emotional Selena Gomez became when she accepted her award during November’s award ceremony, just weeks after leaving rehab, Gaga wants the singer to know that she stands by her side.

As fans would already know, the “Good For You” songstress spent three months at a rehab facility in Tennessee, according to Us Weekly, having fought an ongoing battle with Lupus, depression, and severe anxiety.

Being painted as a bad person in the media and ultimately having some of her friends distance themselves from her could’ve had quite the negative impact on Selena Gomez, but Lady Gaga appears to be saying all the right things to the 24-year-old to keep her sane during this difficult time.

“She told Selena to keep her head up and focus on the love,” the insider concluded, strongly insinuating that Gaga sees no need for Gomez to end a relationship with someone she shares true feelings for.

Selena and The Weeknd had enjoyed a brief vacation out in Italy, and now that they have returned home, Gomez’s next plan is to supposedly accompany her beau on his forthcoming world tour, which kicks off next month.

Are you surprised to hear about Lady Gaga’s friendship with Selena?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]