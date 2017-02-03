Michael Buble’s Son Noah, Three, Is Reportedly Free From Cancer

Michael Buble’s three-year-old son, Noah, is reportedly “free from cancer,” according to the singer’s sister-in-law, as reported by OK!.

Journalist Tomas Dente appeared on the Argentinian TV show Nosotros a la mañana claiming that Buble’s sister-in-law, Argentinian nutritionist Daniela Lopilato, has told him that Noah Buble’s “cancer has gone.”

Dente appeared overcome by the good news he was imparting on the TV show, as he volunteered to read “word for word” what Lipilato has told him in regards to Noah’s health status.

Michael Bublé’s son Noah is reportedly ‘cancer free’ https://t.co/rbTLWPfgPA — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) February 3, 2017

“I’m going to read word for word what Daniela told me because I don’t want to miss out even a comma,” he told the TV host.

“She tells me, ‘Yes, Noah is recovering and we’re very happy that’s the case. His parents will speak when they want to do so,” he said.

“There’s a sentence which I think is wonderful and has to do with the information a colleague of mine had received and I insist there’s no official confirmation because Noah’s parents haven’t spoken but in principle, the youngster is on the mend,” he added.

“The sentence is, ‘The cancer has gone.”‘

Showbiz portal Teleshow reported yesterday that sources close to Michael Buble and his Argentinian actress wife Luisana said that their three-year-old son Noah was “free from cancer.”

Lipilato hasn’t denied that she had been in contact with journalists, but decided not to confirm any news of Noah Buble’s condition at the time out of respect for the boy’s parents. She did say, however, that Michael Buble’s son was doing well.

Can't believe my little man is 3 years old today !! Happy birthday Noah /Spider-Man. Feliz cumpleaños ! Your mommy And I love you so much ! #loveofmylife #proud #papa A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Aug 27, 2016 at 6:31am PDT

“Don’t use my name in the media with information and things that I haven’t said. Noah is doing well and his parents will speak when they want to,” she tweeted.

Michael Buble took to Facebook back in October to announce his son Noah’s liver cancer diagnosis right after doctors performed a liver biopsy on the boy at a clinic in Buenos Aires.

“We are devastated by the recent diagnosis of cancer of our oldest son Noah who is currently receiving treatment in the United States.” “We’ve always talked a lot about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.” “Luisana and I will devote all our time and attention to help Noah to get better, for now suspending our professional activities.” “During this difficult time, we ask you to pray for him and please respect our privacy.” “We have a long road ahead and we hope that with the support of our family, friends, fans around the world and our faith in God, we can win this battle. God willing.”

The Canadian singer withdrew his hosting duties at this year’s BRIT Awards in December on account of his son’s cancer diagnosis. He was replaced by Dermot O’Leary.

As they stated in their announcement, Michael and his wife have put their careers on hold to spend more time with Noah while he’s fighting the disease. Noah Buble’s cancer treatment involved four months of chemotherapy, as reported by The Sun. It was stated at the time that Michael Buble’s son has a 90 percent chance of beating his cancer.

Michael Buble's son Noah reportedly 'cancer free' after battle with illness https://t.co/Iwh0gfsXXx pic.twitter.com/nA1k8KkfmV — Now (@celebsnow) February 3, 2017

Luisana Lopilato talked to Argentinian magazine Gente after Noah’s parents confirmed their son had cancer.

“Cancer is a horrible illness but we have faith in Noah being able to overcome this.” “We know he will. The time to start a long and very difficult treatment has come but it’s got to be done.” “They say children are normally strong to put up with chemotherapy and my nephew is a warrior.”

[Featured Image by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images]