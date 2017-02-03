Is There Something Brewing Between David Beckham and Model Poppy Delevingne?

David Beckham might be getting too cozy with his model friend Poppy Delevingne as seen during his short trip to Los Angeles where the two have been partying nonstop.

Beckham and Delevingne have been painting the town red since he landed in LA recently. However, his visit was courtesy of their long-standing friendship thus dismissing any rumors that there might be something more intimate brewing between the two.

Beckham and Poppy spotted partying

David proved that his best days are not yet behind him as he aimed to make the most out of his few days in LA. The 41-year-old was seen partying with his model friend at a bar in West Hollywood. A photo of the two celebrities looking like they had one too many drinks was obtained by MailOnline. The former footballer appeared to be holding the door for Poppy as they left the venue. Beckham also seemed to have abandoned his sexy style in favor of a dull look for the evening and he also seemed to be struggling to keep his eyes open. He had a red beanie and a khaki jacket. Not his best look.

Delevingne was a bit easy when it comes to style even though she also looked like she had too much to drink. The blonde model wore a denim jacket and a black Louis Vuitton handbag. The two were also accompanied by Poppy’s sister Cara Delevingne who also happens to be a model and singer Rita Ora.

It was Poppy’s Husband’s birthday

It looks like Poppy opted to go out with David Beckham during her husband’s birthday which was very awkward because she should have been spending time with her husband James. Alternatively, they should have taken him along their night out which would have been a good thing since he would have been surrounded by celebrities. But it looks like that option was not on the table for reasons unknown. Poppy did, however, make sure that she wrote her husband a heartfelt statement expressing her love and gratitude.

“HaPpY bIrThDaY to you, my husband, my true blue, my forever boy. Your support & love is endless, & I can honestly say I am one lucky weasel to have you in my life,” Poppy captioned on a black and white photo of her husband on Instagram.

The model also added that she was grateful to her husband for every moment they have together and she also wished she was with him so that she could kiss him. It is not clear where James spent that evening though he most likely was not in town, otherwise they would have been together the entire time.

David was spotted at LAX while looking very stylish. The 41-year-old footballer seemed to have regained his style and he also looked well rested and fresh despite the excessive partying the previous night. He jetted off back home to his wife Victoria Beckham and their children. The couple recently renewed their vows in a private ceremony.

“We did throw a lot at it (the first wedding). We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private, there was about six people there in our house,” Beckham revealed on Radio 4.

It was quite refreshing to see that the 41-year-old is keen on maintaining his friendships. Beckham and Delevingne have been friends for a long time and it is just friendship meaning there is nothing else brewing between them.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]