Eddie Redmayne Gets Tongue-Tied Narrating J.K. Rowling’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Eddie Redmayne is the first to admit that 2016 was a fantastic year for him. In June he and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, welcomed their first child, Iris Mary, into the world, and then in December he was awarded an OBE by the Queen. And there’s good news for Fantastic Beasts fans, because Today reports that Redmayne will be narrating the new digital Fantastic Beasts audiobook.

Last fall, Eddie Redmayne played Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the Harry Potter spin-off movie, and he’ll be reprising the Magizoologist role in a digital audiobook. The Oscar-winning actor will be narrating a new addition of the Hogwarts textbook, which is scheduled to debut on March 14. The book was written by J.K. Rowling as Scamander, and was the inspiration for the movie of the same name.

Redmayne admitted that, every now and then during his recording sessions, the writing really tripped him up.

“There are some really great tongue twister words in here! Occasionally, I had to stop recording just because I was incapable of saying the words without either laughing or getting my tongue in a muddle. I enjoyed the challenge and hope listeners can sense that in my narration.”

BBC Newsbeat reported that, in the Harry Potter series, Fantastic Beasts featured as a textbook used by pupils at Hogwarts.

In the film version, Redmayne stars as the book’s fictional author, Newt Scamander. Fantastic Beasts has been described as an “indispensable introduction to the magical beasts of the wizarding world”.

Redmayne said that before he was cast in the film, director David Yates had told him about Newt and the textbook.

“I found it so funny and so enchanting and really wittily written. But it wasn’t until I started reading it out loud for the audiobook that I realized how tricky and poetic J.K. Rowling’s use of sounds and language can be.”

Rowling has updated the new addition which now features a forward by Newt Scamander and six new beasts. The audiobook will be out in March, and by all accounts, it will be very clear to listeners that Eddie Redmayne clearly enjoyed the job!

On a personal note, the Daily Mail reported that Oscar-winning actor Redmayne looked very much the doting father as he carried his baby daughter, Iris Mary, through Heathrow airport as they prepared for their flight out of London.

Hannah Bagshawe, Redmayne’s wife of two years, did not appear to be with the couple. The popular actor cradled his little daughter in a carrier on his chest is he made his way through the terminal. Redmayne admitted that being a parent is wonderful; however, thanks to his darling little daughter, he was feeling rather sleep-deprived when he collected his OBE from the Queen.

“She does have the habit of knowing when you have a big day, like today. And she was up until four in the morning, so both my wife and I came today with matchsticks under our eyes. Other than that, she is on cracking form.”

The actor admitted that the honour he received from her Majesty was absolutely wonderful. Receiving an OBE was such an extraordinary thing, Redmayne said, and something that in his wildest imagination he’d never thought of.

“Also, being with such extraordinary people the whole experience is incredibly humbling and getting to be in Windsor Castle is breathtaking, around Christmas as well with all the decorations.”

Redmayne received recognition for his services to drama, and was asked by reporters what the Queen had said to him.

“She was asking me whether I prefer film or theatre, and asked me if I enjoyed it. I’m very lucky to do something I am passionate about – I’m very grateful to do something I love because it is a rare thing.”

