Selena Gomez, The Weeknd: Romance Leading To Marriage — Bella Hadid Furious?

Selena Gomez is totally smitten by The Weeknd, it has been claimed.

The couple, who’ve reportedly been seeing one another for two months, can’t get enough of one another, a source tells Hollywood Life, stressing that things are rapidly progressing in their relationship.

At this point, Selena and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, are so comfortable around one another, they’re both convinced the relationship between them is bound to last.

Earlier this week, Gomez and her boyfriend made the sudden decision to fly out to Italy, and despite having claimed that she would step back from sharing her personal life on social media, the “Hands to Myself” songstress clearly can’t resist posting photos of herself with her beau, whom she’s said to be head over heels in love with.

According to In Touch, things between the two are beginning to get very serious. Neither one of them is branding their relationship as just another romance — they are committed to one another, and with the deep connection they share between one another, marriage could potentially be the next step.

Dr. Lillian Glass, a body language expert, details how photos of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd in Italy together are strongly hinting at the supposed fact that the romance is genuine. “Selena Gomez is seen leaning over towards The Weeknd and he looks directly into her eyes and has a genuine smile with his eyes squinted, the apples of his cheeks raised, and teeth showing.”

“This shows a mutual connection. She engulfs him and hangs on to him. His hand is on her hip, which indicates there is intimacy. Also, both their toes are pointed in one another’s direction which means they are very much into one another.”

Glass would go on to say that the affection that Gomez shows The Weeknd after having only been in a relationship with him for two months certainly shows that she trust him with all her heart — she’s not shy around him and definitely sees him as someone she can be herself around.

The couple were said to have been extremely affectionate during their vacation in Italy. While they had kept their romance away from the public as long as they could, once photos began to emerge early January, both Selena Gomez and Abel seemed to have given up on trying to hide their love for one another, having made endless public appearances since then.

Of course, that goes without saying that Selena’s relationship with The Weeknd has infuriated some of the people she supposedly considered her friends. Bella Hadid, Abel’s ex-girlfriend, was said to have been livid when she learned about the couple’s romance, telling pals that Gomez didn’t even make the effort to get in touch before confirming reports regarding her and The Weeknd.

Bella reportedly felt betrayed because she had considered Selena Gomez a family friend, especially since sister, Gigi, has shared a very close bond with the former Disney Channel star for more than three years.

According to reports, Bella has asked some of her Hollywood friends to choose sides in the apparent feud she’s now found herself in with Selena, making it known to the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner that she does not want to associate herself with people that don’t have her back.

Selena Gomez, on the other hand, reportedly feels as if she doesn’t own anybody anything, adding that she’s never considered herself to be Bella’s friend. She’s happy in her relationship with The Weeknd, and if people do not want to accept that, then she’ll be glad to distance herself from them.

Are you siding with Gomez on this one?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]