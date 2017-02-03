Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Heat Up As He Is Pinned Against Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd visited with his manager and his new baby on Wednesday, following a romantic trip to Italy.

After enjoying the sights of Florence and Venice, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd paid a visit to the hospital, where they were seen spending time with friends, including French Montana, and holding the infant.

On Instagram The Weeknd shared a photo of himself and the child while his manager posted a series of photos, which included the entire group.

“My bro told me, ‘Lead by example.’ @theweeknd XO #blessed #family,” he wrote in the caption of the collage below.

A photo posted by SAL&CO (@salxco) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s hospital visit comes just days after a report claimed he would soon be taking the “Hands to Myself” singer to his hometown in Toronto.

“For The Weeknd, no place says love more than Italy and that’s one of the reasons he wanted to spend time there with Selena [Gomez],” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this week. “With all the hate that’s going on with Donald Trump being President, he just wanted to get the f**k out and be surrounded with love and beauty and Selena gave him all of that and more! Their trip was bomb. They saw some historical sights, laughed, and found this cute little chain length fence and put a love lock on it! The Weeknd loves traveling with her and wants to take her to Toronto next and give her a personal tour of his old stomping grounds.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first went public with their relationship after a January 10 dinner date at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant. At the time, the two were seen walking with Gomez’s arms wrapped around The Weeknd. The same night, Gomez and The Weeknd were caught kissing one another after their meal.

The new couple’s outing came just a couple of months after The Weeknd’s split from Bella Hadid — and just over a year after they first met. As fans may recall, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were first brought together in late 2015 when they served as performers at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Show. However, because he was involved in a romance with Bella Hadid at the time, nothing ever came of their initial meeting.

In other Selena Gomez news, there seems to be a feud brewing between her former and current boyfriends.

Several days after Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their romance, Justin Bieber was confronted about his ex-girlfriend’s new flame and made it clear he was not a fan.

“Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song,” Bieber told TMZ when asked how he felt about his music. “That s**t’s wack.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are expected to attend the Grammys with one another later this month and while there seemed to be a possibility of a encounter with Justin Bieber, it may not happen. Following a TMZ report which suggested The Weeknd may be taking Gomez to the awards show as his plus one, Bieber’s appearance at the event remains up in the air.

In addition to their possible tension over The Weeknd’s new romance with Selena Gomez, the “Starboy” singer and Bieber have also been pinned against one another by the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

“Justin Bieber may think The Weeknd’s music is wack, but clearly, fans don’t agree, or the two singers wouldn’t be going head to head for the same award at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards,” Teen Vogue revealed to readers on February 2. “The nominations for the biggest awards night for kids just came out and the two Canadians are both in the running to win the blimp for Best Male Artist.”

[Featured Image by Steve Jennings/Getty Images]