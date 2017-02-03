Holly Smoke! Self-Proclaimed ‘Sex Goddess’ Holly Willoughby Holds Her Breasts

Old pictures of Holly Willoughby when was a 17-year-old model have emerged. What’s interesting is that the self-proclaimed ‘sex goddess’ Holly Willoughby holds her breasts in these pictures. The photos were taken for a television advert the This Morning TV presenter did for Pretty Polly, a lingerie company. In the pictures, the TV personality can be seen taking off her shirt in a classroom to show off her bra as she thrusts her chest forward. She then joins other models and a white-robed scientist in talking about the technology of bras.

In the television advert which was filmed in 1998 when Holly was still in the prime of her teens, the opening words of the scientist are nervous and shaky.

“Everything you’ve always wanted to know about… bbbb but we’re afraid to ask. This is the story of how your bras began. We begin the test in five seconds… three… two… one,” the nervous scientist can be heard saying.

The nervous voice of the scientist is then followed by Holly who proclaims that she is a sex goddess. This is followed by the self-proclaimed ‘sex goddess’ Holly Willoughby holding her breasts in these pictures.

Back when @hollywills was a sex goddess. Hold on… ???? … ???? … she still is! ???? https://t.co/UIeWJMAvTB — Holly Lover (@HollyWillsLover) February 1, 2017

Hard to imagine

Despite having been on daytime television in the United Kingdom for a significant period now, many of her beloved fans would find it hard to imagine her as a lingerie model. The morning television host has however always been frank about her beginnings since she broke into the modeling industry at the age of 14. This was at The Clothes Show Live back in 1995.

While signed to Storm Model Management, she featured in teen magazines such as Mizz and More! and Just Seventeen. It was after these gigs that she landed a contract with Pretty Polly. When asked years later after an established career as a TV presenter, Holly disclosed that she would consider modeling for lingerie brands again only that she didn’t have the time for it.

After her stint as a model, it was on S Club TV and Ministry of Mayhem in which her presenting career begun. For her efforts, she won a BAFTA award in 2006.

Awards dominance

Holly’s humble beginnings are in stark contrast to her current success. She recently won yet another National Television Award for her work on This Morning further cementing her place as one of Britain’s best-loved presenters. Having won for seven years in a row, Holly and her co-host, Phillip Schofield, this year made fun of the fact that in 2016 they turned up for their morning show in the clothes they had been wearing the previous evening.

“We just want to say that we shamed ourselves last year, and so we are not going to do that this year… We are going to get tattoos!” Phillip remarked.

During the NTA awards, Holly managed to awe everyone with her dress sense as she dazzled in a baby pink gown. And as she captioned on Instagram, she had her glam squad to thank for everything including makeup, the dress, shoes, and the jewelry.

Though she is known for co-presenting This Morning from Monday to Thursday than anything else, Holly has also hosted other television shows. In 2016 for instance, she presented Meet the Parents, a primetime dating show that aired on ITV on Saturdays. A year before she had been part of a sports panel on an ITV show named Play to the Whistle.

Fame and fortune

As one of Britain’s favorite TV presenters, Holly has been well rewarded for her efforts and talents. Currently, she is highest paid female presenter on television in the United Kingdom as she is reportedly earning about £400,000 a year.

Holly’s TV presenting career has however not only brought her fame and fortune – she met her husband, Dan Baldwin, in the industry. Dan is still a producer on Ministry of Mayhem where Holly learned the ropes of being a TV presenter. The couple has three children.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]