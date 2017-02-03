‘Yuri On Ice’ Binge Watching In Theaters With Mitsurou Kubo And Voice Artists

To keep the euphoria of Yuri On Ice alive, and help the fans of the popular Japanese anime remain satiated until the creators announce Season 2 of YOI, multiple theaters in Japan have planned a marathon viewing schedule of the series’ season 1. Theaters are planning to show all episodes of Yuri On Ice in a single night, and are offering several goodies along with the tickets. Additionally, a talk session by artists associated with the Japanese anime will also be held and broadcast.

Yuri On Ice may have ended its painfully short 12-episode season 1 at the end of last year. However, fans of the immensely popular Japanese anime will have a chance to watch the heartwarming story of Yuri, Victor and other figure skaters in YOI on large screens. Theaters in Japan have planned a “Marathon Viewing Night” of Yuri On Ice, with special talk segment featuring the anime’s creator Mitsurou Kubo and the voice artists that lent their voices to the lead characters in the anime.

Fans of Yuri On Ice can re-watch the entire Season 1 of Yuri On Ice across almost 50 large-screen theaters in Japan. The special marathon event will be held at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills. Unfortunately, all the tickets for the special binge watching session at the TOHO Theater have been snapped up. The tickets were reportedly sold out within a few short moments of the sale going live.

Although seats at the main theater are no longer available, the organizers have planned to stream all the episodes of YOI in 47 cinemas around the country, reported Crunchyroll. However, tickets to these theaters are also being bought with similar enthusiasm. Tickets to the event cost 3,000 Yen ($26) each. Although the price may seem a little steep, organizers are offering a “cheering fan” and stickers featuring the faces of various characters with each ticket. Audience members are encouraged to stick the stickers on the fans to decorate them. These fans can be used to cheer the characters of Yuri On Ice during the screening.

The special all-night screening of the entire series will take place on February 11, starting at 10 pm. Besides the screening of all 12 episodes of Season 1 of Yuri On Ice, the main theater will also include a talk show segment. The organizers have invited Mitsurou Kubo, the creative genius behind the unique anime. Kubo not only drew the storyboard but also designed the characters for the series. Kubo will be accompanied by voice actors who lent their vocal talents to the lead characters of Yuri On Ice.

YOI’s protagonist Yuri Katsuki was voiced by Toshiyuki Toyonaga. Yuri is the main character in Yuri On Ice. The 23-year-old figure skater from Japan is quite talented, but a defeat early on in his career leaves the skater with poor self-esteem that significantly impacts his confidence and performances. However, Yuri manages to request Victor Nikiforov to be his coach. 27-year-old Victor is the reigning champion, but figure-skating is a young man’s game, and competitors often consider retirement in the mid to late 20s. Victor has been voiced by Junichi Suwabe.

Although Yuri On Ice primarily explores the messy yet beautiful professional journey and emotional relationship of Yuri and Victor, the story does have a rich character lineup including Victor’s other student Yuri Plisetsky, who has been lovingly named Yurio. The talented figure skater’s character was voiced by Kouki Uchiyama.

[Image by Mitsurō Kubo/Yuri!!! On Ice/Funimation]