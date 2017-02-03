Emma Watson Stuns In Newly-Released Final ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Trailer

Emma Watson is the name on everyone’s lips, as fans eagerly await the release of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast movie.

The final official trailer for the upcoming movie was released earlier this week, and has already gained over eight million views on YouTube.

Watch the latest trailer here.

Emma Watson is a well-known celebrity who is famous for playing the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. Along with Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, Watson’s Hermione Granger is a key character in the thrilling adventure stories written by J.K. Rowling.

Her role in the Harry Potter film series has prepared Emma Watson to act in fantasy films that has plenty of animated characters and special effects, it seems fitting that the actress is now featuring in Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, the 1991 animated movie that also inspired the production of a Broadway musical.

Beauty and the Beast is the latest in the series of Disney animated movie that are being remade and reimagined to powerful live-action films, with Disney’s Aladdin and The Lion King also set to be recreated as live-action films in the next few years.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a very popular fairytale movie and love story in which Belle, an inventor’s daughter, falls in love with a Beast who is in fact a cursed prince. The original fairytale has been adapted into many different versions that are seen in films, theatre productions, television programs, and even literature, yet it was Disney’s animated adaptation of the original story released in 1991 that caught the hearts and imaginations of children and adults alike.

In the upcoming live-action remake, Emma Watson plays the role of Belle, while Dan Stevens brings the role of the Beast to life. Forbes reports that Emma Watson’s Belle is a little different from the 1991 Disney character, as she is depicted as an inventor like her father.

Moreover, Watson’s Belle is a character who is not the usual feminine Disney princess who wears corset dresses and ballet shoes. According to E!, the Harry Potter actress revealed that Belle in the upcoming live-action remake is shown as a proactive and practical women, who is very different from other pampered Disney heroines.

“My Belle is very practical. In the [animated] movie she wears these little ballet shoes, and I knew that they had to go. If you’re going to ride a horse and tend to your garden and fix machinery, then you need to be in proper boots.”

It is clear that Emma Watson’s Belle will have a strong inclination to the ideals of feminism, and for this reason the Harry Potter actress is perhaps the best choice to take on the role, as she is known to be a fierce feminist in real life. Emma Watson has been the U.N. Brand Ambassador for gender inequality, and has also launched the “He For She” initiative which encourages males to give up male chauvinism. Vanity Fair reports that Emma Watson is encouraging New York City’s railway commuters to read feminist books by hiding the books in various locations inside the railway stations.

Emma Watson is aware that some people will not be easily convinced to read feminist books, so her idea is to have people find the books by themselves and read them out of curiosity. In particular, the Harry Potter actress is striving to promote Maya Angelou’s book Mom & Me & Mom by leaving numerous copies in various subway stations.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for any news of Emma Watson’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast, proven by the first teaser trailer of the movie earning a viewership of 91.8 million in the first 24 hours after its release. In fact, the viewership broke the record of hit movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Age of Ultron whose first trailers were viewed by 88 million, 61 million, and 55 million viewers respectively. Apart from Emma Watson, the upcoming Beauty and the Beast also features Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor, and Kevin Kline, and is slated for release on March 22.

