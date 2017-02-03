Egypt Vs. Cameroon: Prediction, Lineups, Betting Tips – AFCON 2017 Final Preview

Egypt and Cameroon will fight for the African Cup of Nations 2017 title as the continent gears up for the grandest match of all.

???????? vs. ???????? The #AFCON2017 final is set! Who lifts the ????? pic.twitter.com/E9xTnqYjde — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 2, 2017

Egypt, the seven-time AFCON champions, dumped Burkina Faso in the semi-final game. The Pharaohs took the lead through Mohamed Salah around the hour mark, but Bukina Faso reacted and equalized seven minutes later. After the stalemate at the end of regulation and the added 30 minutes, no team scored as the game reached on tie-breaker.

Egypt scored four out of the five penalty kicks while Bukina Faso scored one less, which meant Egypt won an opportunity to add the eighth AFCON title to their name.

After the crazy game, Egypt captain and goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary said he foresaw that he would save penalties and lead his team to the final, via the BBC Sport.

“I had a feeling that I was going to save the final two penalties.” “When we went to the shootout, our 2006 title win crossed my mind,” he added, remembering the 2006 penalty shootout against Ivory Coast.” “I’m happy to be in contention for all of these records but the most important is for Egypt to win the cup.” “If we win the title, then the record will pass to me and I will be grateful. But I’ve never worried about my personal records. The country comes first, then the record book.”

Egyptian talisman Mohamed Elnely didn’t play a single minute in the semi-final, although managed to make the bench. The Arsenal man was injured during the competition and had missed the quarter-final win against Morocco.

Cameroon, meanwhile, beat Ghana against the odds to progress to the final. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog scored for the Indomitable Lions as the game ended 2-0.

Team News: Egypt

Egypt head coach Hector Cuper is hoping that his midfield star Elneny will be fit for the final. But, as he is an Arsenal player, most of the football fans doubt that he will make it!

Other than Elneny, there is no any significant injury on the Egypt squad.

Egypt: Predicted Line-up (4-1-4-1)

Essam El Hadary – Ahmed El Mohamady, Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Fathy – Elneny – Salah, El Said, Ibrahim Salah, Trezeguet – Kahraba

Team News: Cameroon

Manager Hugo Broos should be able to call on the services of any player he desires in the AFCON final 2017 as there is no injury or suspension in his side.

Cameroon: Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1)

Ondoa – Fai, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Teikeu, Oyongo – Siani, Sutchuin Djoum – Moukandjo, Zoua, Bassogog – Tambe

Head-to-Head

Total games: 26

Egypt wins: 15

Cameroon wins: Five

Draws: Six

TV Schedule and Channel

In the U.S., the match will be live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A., fuboTV, and beIN SPORTS USA. In the U.K., the game will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra, and EuroSport 2 UK. For other regions, the TV schedule can be found in the link here.

Match Prediction

The game is one of the toughest matches to predict as both teams are on par with each other in their attacking and defensive ability. They have scored and conceded almost the same number goals during this edition of African Cup of Nations. Before the tournament, Cameroon seemed stronger than Egypt, but going into this game, there is no favorite.

In this tight scenario, if we were to predict, we expect the game to end 1-1 during the 90 minutes, and Egypt to win after scoring in the extra time.

Final Predicted Score: Egypt 2-1 Cameroon

Betting Tips and Odds

Egypt win: 6/4 A draw: 9/5 Cameroon win: 2/1 Both teams score: 3/1

The odds were provided by WilliamHill.

Key Stats to consider

Egypt has more wins than Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations 2017 (three wins, two draws).

Cameroon has just two wins from their five games in the competition.

Egypt has conceded only one goal in the AFCON 2017.

Cameroon has kept clean sheet in all but two games.

In total, Egypt has scored four goals in the competition.

Cameroon has netted five goals in AFCON 2017.

The Egypt vs. Cameroon stats were provided by Soccerway.

[Featured Image by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images]