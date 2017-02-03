Brad Pitt’s Brother Doug And Sister Julie’s Feelings About Angelina Jolie

When Brad Pitt was accused of child abuse by his then-wife Angelina Jolie, Doug was there for Brad. He helped his brother through the roughest of times, advising that his older brother should start eating healthier and working out again according to a Source for Hollywood Life.

“Doug has been a total rock, and he managed to really rally Brad’s spirits following his split from Angie and get him back on track,”

Doug Pitt is an amazing individual with a big heart. Brad Pitt’s family is very philanthropic. Doug and their sister Julie Neil are both known for their humanitarian work and giving according to The Daily Mail.

Angelina Jolie fit right into this giving family, who like Angelina were born into a privileged lifestyle but are concerned about American poverty, world hunger, and diseases that ravage the third world. Doug and Julie shared many of the same values as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt, his brother Doug and their sister Julie Neil grew up in Missouri, where Doug and Julie still live. While Brad and Angelina Jolie have traveled the globe, Julie and Doug live a much quieter lifestyle in Springfield at least most of the time.

Like Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s siblings, Doug and Julie also involve themselves in humanitarian work, fighting hunger in Africa and other nations.

Brad Pitt’s brother Doug founded Care to Learn in 2008 to help poverty-stricken children in Missouri. Doug has also worked with Convoy of Hope and World Serve in many remote places around the world.

Brad Pitt’s little sister Julie Neil serves as the director of I Pour Life, an organization that assists leprosy and HIV victims in Ethiopia.

Angelina Jolie had made a very favorable impression on Brad Pitt’s family. Julie Neil and her husband Rob must have been especially impressed according to The Daily Mail.

Following Angelina Jolie’s example, Julie Neil and her husband Rob adopted two Ethiopian boys. Caden is now nine-years-old and his brother Cruz is eight. Caden and Cruz joined Julie and Rob’s older biological children. Caleb is already 21-years-old and Julie’s twin daughters Rylie and Josie are both 18 now.

Angelina Jolie was apparently loved and admired within the Pitt family. Julie was so inspired by Jolie’s adoption of Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, that she too took in more children. Doug obviously shares a lot in common with Angelina as well.

Angelina Jolie must have really fit in with Brad Pitt’s family, but now what?

Brad Pitt’s loyal brother Doug, repeatedly declined to comment after Brad and Angelina Jolie split up. He was perpetually quizzed by reporters about various rumors and accusations.

Doug did open up just a bit to The Springfield News-Leader, his hometown newspaper right after Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of child abuse.

“You know, I’ve been hanging up on reporters all morning, Man, I’m sorry, I’m just not feeling this. I don’t know if it’s even still relevant tomorrow, but let me sleep on it. Right now, I’m going to hang out on the sidelines.”

So was Brad Pitt’s brother saying he was hoping that Angelina Jolie and Brad would reconcile? How else would this not be relevant the next day?

Brad Pitt’s family have not spoken directly with the media about Angelina Jolie’s accusations or the custody battle, other than that brief conversation. Doug told the Springfield News-Leader that he would only speak with People and News-Leader about Brad and Angelina Jolie’s problems and that any other quotes by other publications were false.

So what is Doug Pitt really like? What is his disposition in general, and how does he generally relate to situations like this? Are their clues in his behavior to reveal his true feelings about Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt and Doug Pitt’s high school friend who has remained close to Doug, told The Springfield News-Leader that Doug was quiet and could be difficult to get to know. Still, Matt Miller probably knows Doug better than most.

“He [Doug] has a very strong sense of right and wrong. That is one area where he is not bashful. If he ends up in a situation when there is a wrong being done — even if it’s a random situation where it’s being done to someone else — he is the guy who will step in.”

Even Doug, though, isn’t stepping in between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie apparently. Miller said Doug is kind of predisposed to speak his mind or even take action when someone is being truly wronged. Doug though has kept quiet, helping Brad cope behind the scenes.

Brad Pitt’s brother Doug, father of three and husband to Lisa Pitt, is a local businessman turned philanthropist. He is also a bit mysterious, due to his quiet nature. Living in a gated subdivision, the family is secure and quite financially comfortable.

Doug, though otherwise peaceful, is always ready to fight tenaciously for the underdog and for his family according to the Springfield News-Leader.

Angelina Jolie is also known for her tenacity and for being protective of her family as well as those less fortunate.

Brad Pitt’s family is close and there is no competitive spirit between Brad and Doug Pitt. Doug explained it this way to the Springfield News-Leader.

“Brad casts a very big shadow. I made some decisions early on to just do what I do on my terms. I’m not sure you can even compete with where he is at. I am thrilled that I have had success in the business realm, the family realm, and the humanitarian realm.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s fame has caused quite a few problems for Doug though, from punching a Paparazzi photographer for poking around his house and frightening his then 9-year-old daughter, to finding weird gifts from fans on the steps of his business. One unknown soul left a bag containing occult books and a bloody table cloth. Doug called the police that time.

Doug is a bit sheepish about punching the photographer in the face, but he felt protective of his daughter and says he doesn’t have to play nice like Brad Pitt does.

“What the paparazzi have to realize is that Brad has to play by the rules but I don’t. I am not worried about bad press or good press. I am worried about protecting my family.”

So would Doug Pitt be trying to protect both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie by not commenting? How does he feel about Angelina Jolie’s accusations against his brother?

If Brad Pitt’s brother is fiercely protective, with a strong sense of right and wrong, and a willingness to flout the rules in the interest of doing what is right, then why isn’t he speaking out against the villain in this situation? Whether he blames Angelina Jolie or thinks his brother is at fault, Doug would speak out according to Miller.

Perhaps Doug Pitt doesn’t see a villain in this situation, but only beloved family members?

Neither Brad Pitt’s siblings nor their parents will comment directly about Brad’s situation with Angelina Jolie, except for one phrase Doug used in reference to a rumored affair and other speculation about the separation.

“Just remember, they’re the tabloids.”

Perhaps there is more to this story than choosing sides and placing blame. Is Doug Pitt wise enough to see both sides of this situation, despite an ultimate loyalty to his brother?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are going through a difficult time, and fans want to know, but Doug seems to be saying don’t believe all those rumors.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP]