Beyonce Shows Off Her Naked Pregnancy Bump

Beyonce showed further pictures of her baby bump right after her announcement on Wednesday. Her announcement that trended all over the Internet with her fans all overjoyed. They all remained in shock as to how she successfully managed to keep her pregnancy private and quiet. Despite this being Beyonce’s typical style from Blue Ivy to her visual album, for instance Lemonade. She continues to impress with her skills of anticipation giving her fans a lot delight each time she makes an announcement.

Beyonce’s announcement picture is now the most liked image on Instagram beating Selena Gomez and has gained her new followers as well as led to half a million tweets about it.

The mother to be showed off her beautiful pregnancy bump in what could be said to be one of the most artistic ways to announce. She announced that she would be expecting twins, stating several times in captions all over her site that she has three hearts. The now iconic picture of her announcement had her surrounded by flowers wearing blue raffled panties, a pink bra and a veil as she held her belly.

The website showed candid photos of her husband, Jay Z, as well as her first child Blue Ivy and her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson. The pictures shared were of her wedding nine years ago. She also shared a picture of her mother, Tina who was pregnant with her at the time by the beach. She shared poetry by Warson Shire that spoke about being a woman.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The shoot

The photo shoot’s most common theme was flowers and color with Blue Ivy kissing the bump at one point. The shoot had close resemblance to classical painting especially that of the birth of Venus. One of her other stunning shoots had her under water covered by clothing and looking majestic cradling her belly as well. The rest of the photos shared were of her family vacations, honeymoon, as well as Blue Ivy’s newborn pictures and her growth throughout the years.

The picture she shared of her private wedding was of her smiling proudly along with her husband who was holding her hand. The moguls only had forty guests at the ceremony in April 2008. Their wedding took place at her husband’s penthouse in New York City.

Controversy

Beyonce shared a time-lapse of her pregnancy with Blue Ivy. Years ago as Beyonce went into an interview her baby bump was seen folding which led many to question whether she was indeed pregnant. Many believed that she was wearing a prosthetic belly. Which could be one of the reasons she has been more open about her current pregnancy. Beyonce as well her mother Tina rubbished the claims about the faked pregnancy.

Miscarriage

The artist revealed in 2013 that she has suffered a miscarriage before having Blue Ivy. She chose to keep her pregnancy news when it came to Blue Ivy silent for a while.

She shared with fans that,

“About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time. And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life. I picked out names. I envisioned what my child would look like. I was feeling very maternal. I flew back to New York to get my check up – and no heartbeat. Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat. I went into the studio and wrote the saddest song I’ve ever written in my life. And it was actually the first song I wrote for my album. And it was the best form of therapy for me, because it was the saddest thing I’ve ever been through.”

Now Beyonce is expecting double the joy and sharing it with her fans.

