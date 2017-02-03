‘Married At First Sight’ Pregnancy Alert: When Is Jamie And Doug’s Baby Due?

Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis-Hehner and Doug Hehner are expecting a baby this summer. Jamie, who got married to Doug in Season 1 of Married at First Sight, is 11 weeks pregnant.

Jamie wrote in her blog, published on Jamieotis.com, that their baby would be arriving in August.

My hubby, Doug, and I are beyond THRILLED to announce that we are expecting a sweet bundle of joy in August!

Last year in July, the couple lost their son four months into Jamie’s pregnancy. She told People that they were waiting for their rainbow baby since they lost their first born.

We are feeling so blessed and truly thankful for this little miracle growing inside of me. Doug and I have been praying and not so patiently waiting to have our rainbow baby since we lost our first born, Johnathan Edward, in July 2016.

She also said that it was her long awaited dream to become a mother, adding that Doug was going to be a great dad.

Being a mother has been a long awaited dream of mine. It goes without saying that Doug is going to be the best daddy ever. We cannot wait to meet Baby Hehner this coming summer.

In Married at First Sight Season 1, Jamie, 30, and Doug, 33, legally got married to each other as complete strangers. When the two met for the first time at the altar, Jamie was not attracted to her soon-to-be husband. People reported that this Married at First Sight couple eventually fell in love a couple of months later.

A year after their wedding on Married at First Sight, the couple renewed their vows and this time without the help of the marriage experts. While reading her vows, Jamie told Doug that she had met the most patient, amazing and handsome man, according to People.

Our journey began a year ago when we said ‘I do’ as strangers at the altar. What I didn’t know then was that I just met the most amazing, kind, patient and handsome man.

And a couple of months after the vow renewal ceremony, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Jamie, however, suffered miscarriage when she was four months pregnant.

Doug and Jamie have announced the new pregnancy six months after the loss of their first child.

Speaking of Married at First Sight couple’s decision to announce the new pregnancy so early, a source told People that they wanted to empower women and inspire other women to not be scared to announce the good news in their first trimester.

Jamie is excited about the baby now and wants to openly show her excitement now. They want to empower women to share their good news earlier than the politically correct 3-month marker. They want their story to inspire others to not be scared to come out with their news even in the first trimester, and not have society dictate a safe time to make baby announcements.

Jamie said on her Instagram account that it should be a woman’s choice, whether she wants to keep the pregnancy a secret or announce it to the world.

Moreover, she wrote in her blog that she announced her first pregnancy in July and within a week she found out that she would be losing her son. She said that she was thankful that she had announced her pregnancy early and everyone knew about her son, Johnny.

First of all, it validated his life. He was real. He existed. He had meaning. Had I not been in my second trimester and I lost him would I have ever shared him with anyone? Probably not.

Married at First Sight will be returning with Season 5 sometime this year. The new installment will feature Chicago-based singles. FYI’s reality series has got 12 couples married at first sight until now, and out of which only four couples continue to remain married to each other, including Jamie and Doug.

