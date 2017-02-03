Beyonce Twin Pregnancy Prediction By Fan Twitter Account — Mystery Solved

Beyonce announced just days ago that she and Jay-Z are expecting twins but a fan’s Twitter account accurately predicted the pregnancy announcement last July. Now many are wondering how @beyoncefan666 would have known back in July that Queen Bey was even planning a pregnancy and that she would decide to announce her double bundles of joy on the first day of Black History Month.

As far as anyone knows, you can’t backdate a tweet, unless the Beyonce fan account is using some sort of sorcery or a third party application to post the psychic tweets as suggested by Refinery 29.

Okay so Beyoncé is gonna announce a pregnancy in February(2017) —. (@beyoncefan666) July 22, 2016

Beyoncé is pregnant. She told me. —. (@beyoncefan666) January 28, 2017

According to the dates attached to the Beyonce fan’s tweets, they posted again. Just days before Beyonce told the world that she and Jay-Z are expecting twins, the Twitter account revealed, “Beyoncé is pregnant. She told me.”

The Twitter account @beyoncefan666 has made several predictions, including the Donald Trump presidency and even the NFL’s announcement that Lady Gaga would be performing at the Super Bowl. Now many Twitter users are asking whoever is running the rogue Twitter account to accurately predict when Donald Trump will be impeached.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for the Beyonce fan Twitter account to actually predict anything, though, because it seems that whoever is running it has learned a trick to make their tweets look like some sort of modern Nostradamus when it might have just been someone with way too much time on their hands.

Rather than having a psychic Beyonce fan, it looks more like this is just a clever Beyonce fan who tweeted several different predictions, then, as Refinery 29 explained in a brand new post, @beyoncefan666 locked the Twitter account so that no one would see the ridiculous amount of tweets they would need to send in order to get so many predictions correct. After several of the predicted events occurred, they are charging that the Twitter user then went back and deleted all of the tweets that didn’t come true, leaving us with the foretelling of Beyonce’s pregnancy, Brexit, the Donald Trump presidency and Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance.

Think it’s obvious who the mastermind behind @beyoncefan666 is pic.twitter.com/2MQ7lJHG74 — Frazier Tharpe (@The_SummerMan) February 1, 2017

Whoever is behind the @beyoncefan666 Twitter handle claims to be an intern at Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment. Even if that is true, it was reported that even the concert organizers that were working with Bey’s camp to set up her appearance at Coachella didn’t even know that Queen Bey was planning a huge pregnancy announcement. For now, it looks like the magic behind all of the “predictions” that @beyoncefan666 was making on Twitter were simply a little trick that amounted to nothing more than a lengthy campaign of creating tweets and hoping that a handful of them come true.

Now people are wondering how many other months that @beyoncefan666 suggested that Beyonce might announce a pregnancy. Or that she would ever get pregnant and announce it again at all. The other events were relatively predictable with only a handful of acts in the running for a Super Bowl halftime show and even fewer people running for president.

There is also the claim that once a tweet has been tweeted, the poster can go back and edit the date and time. The instructions to do this are posted below. However, I tried to backdate a few tweets and couldn’t figure it out.

