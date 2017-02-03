Beyoncé Suffered Miscarriage, Rumored Fertility Troubles Before Conceiving Twins

Beyoncé surprised fans with her pregnancy announcement on Wednesday, but she also spoke of heartbreak before receiving the joyous news.

People brought up a 2013 HBO documentary that many fans may not know about that features the 35-year-old singer speaking of suffering a miscarriage. Called Life Is But a Dream, Beyoncé goes into detail about her and Jay Z’s first pregnancy that ended in heartbreak. She discusses what it was like to lose her first baby before she became mom to daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012.

#Beyoncé x #BlueIvy x ???????????????? A photo posted by Tropixs (@thetropixs) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:04pm PST

“About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time. And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life.”

The article states Beyoncé was overjoyed after hearing the sound of her first baby’s heartbeat and immediately started feeling “very maternal.” This included imagining what her and Jay Z’s baby would like, and— of course— Beyoncé fell in love with her unborn baby.

“Being pregnant was very much like falling in love. You are so open. You are so overjoyed. There’s no words that can express having a baby growing inside of you, so of course you want to scream it out and tell everyone.”

However, her happiness was cut short when she went to a check up and learned she had lost her unborn baby.

“I flew back to New York to get my check up – and no heartbeat. Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat.”

She went on to state she turned her heartbreak into music as she wrote the saddest song ever in her life.

“And it was actually the first song I wrote for my album. And it was the best form of therapy for me, because it was the saddest thing I’ve ever been through.”

#Beyoncé x #BlueIvy x ???????????????? A photo posted by Tropixs (@thetropixs) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

Two days after Blue Ivy was born, Jay Z also released a song titled “Glory,” which contained lyrics describing the pain he felt after the miscarriage, and the joy after the birth of his daughter.

“False alarms and false starts/All made better by the sound of your heart/All the pain of the last time/I prayed so hard it was the last time.”

“…last time the miscarriage was so tragic/We was afraid you disappeared but nah baby, you magic.”

Beyoncé also went on to discuss the rumors she used a surrogate to birth Blue Ivy—rumors she was quick to deny.

“To think that I would be that vain. [Giving birth is] the most powerful thing you can ever do in your life.”

The “Formation” singer also stated giving birth to her daughter was like helping a miracle be born as it was one of the most beautiful things she’s ever experienced.

“[It was] the most beautiful experience of my life. It was amazing. I felt like God was giving me a chance to assist in a miracle. You’re playing a part in a much bigger show.”

Now, Beyoncé and Jay Z are expecting their second and third babies, and she’s reported to be about 14 weeks along, according to Ok! magazine and Radar Online. The sites state a source has said Bey and Jay used IVF after trying to get pregnant and failing.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

“After multiple failed attempts at getting pregnant, Bey and Jay Z finally found their twin baby joy through IVF.”

The source claims the couple have been trying to get pregnant for some time now, and finally turned to IVF after not being able to conceive.

“Jay Z has been pressuring her to have more kids for so long and they have tried so many times with no luck. They are both absolutely through the roof right now!”

Refinery 29 also reported on the IVF speculation as fans believe that’s how Bey is now pregnant with twins.

“Many are celebrating this great blessing and offering the superstar congratulations, but just as many are speculating that Beyoncé opted for IVF and that may be the reason she’s having twins.”

However, neither Beyoncé or Jay Z have discussed the issue, so everything is still a speculation at this point. But the couple seems to be in good spirits as Bey shared her maternity shoot on her website. It’s also reported Beyoncé and Jay Z are busy preparing to expand their family by two and are looking for a new home.

“Now that she is expecting again, she and Jay have their sights set on a new task — upgrading to a new mansion! According to reports, they have already laid down an offer on a $200M home in Hidden Hills, Calif. for their future family of five.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]