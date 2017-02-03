Joe Wicks’ Girlfriend Rosie Jones Bares All In Racy Lingerie For Valentine’s

Joe Wicks’ girlfriend Rosie Jones flaunted her curvaceous physique in lace lingerie for Valentine’s day in her latest Instagram photo.

Rosie flaunted her enviable curves in purple lingerie in a selfie she took and posted on Instagram on Tuesday. The glamor model treated her fans to quite a show as she opted to bare it all in the purple lingerie which was a sneak peek into what she plans to wear for valentines. She also proved that it takes two to tangle considering that her boyfriend is also a social media star as a body coach as well as due to his sexy physique.

“#valentineslingerie” Jones captioned her sexy Instagram snap.

Curves for days

Rosie’s Instagram snap oozed sex appeal as she flaunted her spectacular curves. The model made sure that she got the right angle with the photo so that she could capture everything including her massive cleavage and juicy looking boobs and her defined hips. The 26-year-old appears to have it all. Not only does she have a super-hot boyfriend, she is also beautiful from top to bottom.

Posing in style

Of course, Jones had to make sure that she looked good for the snap. Her brunette hair flowed to her shoulders where the sexy lingerie outfit took over with an interesting design starting off with a tight neckline. The outfit was a one piece that ran from the neck all the way to her crotch with a gap on her chest specifically so that it could give a peek at her cleavage. It also had a lace running around her waist, perhaps to keep it in place. All in all, it was tastefully made.

The sexy snap was a nice treat for her Instagram fans though it was not the first time that she has posted a photo in which she was clad in underwear. It is clear that the 26-year-old likes taking selfies. Another raunchy snap of the model features her in a black and white photo with a robe falling off one shoulder, revealing the sexy lingerie underneath. She also flaunted her assets once again giving her social media audience a look at her cleavage and her tight toned tummy.

The model also posted another steamy photo in which she wore a red one-piece with a plunging cleavage line. Her boobs and hips stole the show once again as she struck a pose for the camera with a sexy look on her face. Her photos prove that she is indeed quite a match for her man.

Who has my 2017 calendar?! Calendargirlsuk.com ???????????????????????? #2017 #redlace #redlingerie …Link in bio. Signed copies available A photo posted by Rosie Jones (@1rosiejones) on Nov 23, 2016 at 10:58am PST

The two have been together for about six months. Joe recently opened up about his former relationship which lasted for 11 years. They had dated since high school. He explained that they broke off the relationship just two months before he traveled to the U.S. The fitness trainer also added that he was a bit hesitant about getting back into the dating world.

“I like to get to know people through friends, rather than meet a complete random. I’m a relationship guy and the world of dating scares me a bit,” Joe explained.

Before Joe and Rosie started dating, he said that he hoped his future girlfriend would be interested in fitness since it was a major part of his life. They both confirmed their dating status on social media after they made it official. The two definitely look like the perfect match and so far things seem to be going well for them. However, they are also determined to keep their private lives from the public limelight. Meanwhile, it looks like Rosie is planning something really special for Joe as she hinted by baring it all in the racy lingerie for Valentine’s.

[Featured Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]