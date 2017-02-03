Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy Bikini

Demi Rose recently posted a series of sexy images of herself on Instagram in which she flaunted her curves in a very sensual bikini.

Rose stripped down to her sexy lingerie for a shoot and the photos made their way to her Instagram. Theultra-sexy snaps caused quite a lot of excitement among her fans on the social media platform. The photos prove that the 21-year-old has what it takes to show up in magazine covers courtesy of her sexy curves.

???? A photo posted by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

Demi’s bra could barely contain her boobs

Demi has curves for days as seen in the social media posts. One of her photos features her posing for the camera while standing and clad in black lingerie. The black bra appeared to have been having a hard time containing her breasts and the small straps looked like they were about to snap at any time. She wore matching panties and her curvy hips added to her sexy physique. Rose’s lingerie also matched her long brunette locks which flowed over her shoulder all the way to the side of one of her boobs while the rest of her hair was pushed back.

Demi’s posts received an overwhelming response on Instagram

Demi’s sexy snaps really attracted a lot of response on Instagram. The photo of her in black lingerie got more than 125,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was posted on the social media platform. 21-year-old has 3.7 million followers on Instagram which is quite a lot of people. Unfortunately, people could not comment because the comment section on the photo was turned off.

The rest of the sexy photos of her in lingerie also received a significant number of likes. This is not the first time that the British beauty has posted sizzling hot photos of herself. She previously uploaded another sexy photo of her curvy derriere in a thong and she also added an interesting caption which made people think that she was taking a hit at Kylie Jenner.

“You cannot compare yourself to me, we are different,” Rose captioned the Instagram post.

There is a legitimate reason why people thought that the caption on the raunchy photo was Demi’s way of throwing shade at Kylie. Demi has been previously involved with Jenner’s current boyfriend Tyga. Kylie has also been recently flaunting her controversial curves which have been the source of criticism with most of her fans claiming that her curves are as a result of cosmetic surgery. The rumors of Kylie using implants to achieve her sexy physique plus the fact that she is dating Tyga gives Demi motive to target Kylie with the statement.

Rosie shot to fame last year after she was spotted with Tyga in Cannes after his brief breakup with Kylie. Unfortunately, it seems things did not work out between Rose and Tyga and he got back together with Kylie. The two have been together since then.

In the meantime, Rose became more popular and her fan base equally increased leading to more followers. Her sexy Instagram photos kept her followers entertained and somewhere down the road she captured the attention of some major brands. The 21-year-old has been scoring endorsement thanks to her rising popularity on the social media platform.

The young beauty also became more controversial after she showed up at the launch party for Sixty6 Magazine while clad in a beautiful sheer dress that showed off her impressive curves. Luckily she was clad in nude underwear and she also had nude colored patches to cover her breasts. Demi clearly made a statement that day and is clearly not stopping as she proved in her latest Instagram posts in which she flaunted her curves.

[Featured Image by KGC-320-441/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]