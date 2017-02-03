No Jorgs… No Jokes! Jorgie Porter Goes Pantyless In Dubai!

It could have been due to the hot Dubai weather but Jorgie Porter is not particularly fond of underwear. The most recent evidence of this fact was put on display when the former star of the soap opera Hollyoaks was spotted in Dubai heading on Tuesday evening to the Siddharta Lounge with a friend.

Actress @misJORGIEPORTER looked incredible for a glamorous evening in Dubai https://t.co/aZXBvoPLS5 @ColeKitchenn — Jonathan Shalit OBE (@jonathanshalit) February 1, 2017

Cut-out sides reveals Jorgie Porter goes pantyless on a night out

Jorgie wore a form-fitting dress that not only accentuated her figure but the cut-out sides revealed she was underwear-free. Sporting nude strap-on heels, the actress was able to flaunt her beautiful shapely legs. Jorgie Porter who went pantyless in Dubai also carried a beige handbag which matched her skin while her deep rouge lipstick matched her red dress.

Jorgie goes looking for a man

Currently, the model and actress is shooting the reality television show, Celebs Go Dating. So far she has gone on dates with three members of the public. During the National Television Awards, the reality star admitted that she was enjoying working on the show.

“How great is dating? Dating is my favorite thing to do ever. You get bought meals, you get fed. I think a boyfriend would slot in with the life I do,” Jorgie admitted.

On the E4 show, Jorgie was joined by the likes of Perri Kiely, Stephen Bear, and Ferne McCann. To assist the celebs, Eden Blackman and Nadia Essex are acting as the matchmakers who will suggest and put the celebs through mixer events besides setting them up on one-on-one dates. There will also be a receptionist who will lend the celebs an ear as they go about dating. Other than the UK stars, there will be some Americans on the show including the Pussy Cat Doll Melody Thornton and Jonathan Cheban. The aim of the show is to help celebs find love.

Love ain’t easy even with fame and fortune

“It can be tough to find ‘The One’, even celebrities struggle to find a little love their lives. I’m delighted our very own celebrity dating agency is returning to the rescue of our unlucky in love celebs. Who knows what sparks may fly…,” Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor, Simone Haywood said.

The cameras will follow the celebs throughout the whole dating process including the cringe-worthy moments, sweet first date kisses and even the hair-raising moments. Also to be featured are the pre-date jitters the celebrities will be experiencing in the dating process. Not to be missed will the segments where the celebs get told off by the matchmakers. The choice of members of the public who get to take the celebrities out on a date will rest with the matchmakers, who will be acting as the gatekeepers.

????????‍♀️oh yikes !! Guys ! I don't know if I'm even gunna watch this ????????????me doing dating things eeeeeeek ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/e4p1gCQX2e — jorgie porter (@misJORGIEPORTER) February 2, 2017

Not the first date!

Celebs Go Dating is not the first dating show that Jorgie has appeared in as she had previously participated in First Dates on Channel Four. She actually started a relationship with Craig Moultrie, a personal trainer, before things fizzled out. Previously she had dated Luther Burell, a rugby player. But they split after just two months of going out citing busy schedules. At the time, Luther was focusing on his rugby career with the national team as well as with his club, Northampton Saints while Jorgie was busy with I’m a Celebrity. After the split, Jorgie took down photos of the two from her Instagram account.

As an actress, Jorgie has been nominated for a variety of awards especially for her role in Hollyoaks, the Channel 4 soap opera in which she played the role of Theresa McQueen for eight years between 2008 and 2016. Some of the nominations have included British Soap Awards nomination for Best Actress, Best Newcomer, and Sexiest Female. One of the awards she has won is the FHM award for the Hottest Female Soap Star.

Wardrobe malfunction

The Dubai incident is not the first time Jorgie is appearing in public without underwear. During the National Television Awards, Jorgie was forced to use her hands to prevent her boobs from popping out of her dress as she walked the red carpet. At the time she was wearing a long white shift dress that possessed a halterneck. She noticed the near-wardrobe malfunction while entering the venue. While her hands went to the rescue, a helper rushed to rearrange her train. Thanks to her confidence and ease, she quickly composed herself as she smiled to the cameras.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]