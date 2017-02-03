No Solid Plans For Dean Ambrose At Wrestlemania 33?

According to Dave Meltzer, there are no solid plans yet for the WWE Intercontinental Champion come Wrestlemania. With an already full card featuring Goldberg and Lesnar, Triple H against Seth Rollins (if Rollins is cleared to compete), and supposedly Undertaker versus Roman Reigns, many superstars will seemingly get shafted, including Dean Ambrose. In fact, several major names might not even have major matches, such as the rumors of John Cena and Nikki Bella teaming up to take on The Miz and Maryse. There is also Randy Orton’s match, where his opponent will be decided in the Elimination Chamber this February 12. There is also the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and the rumored fatal four-way between Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Bayley, and Nia Jax.

WWE could have the championship defended in a multi-man bout, similar to what they have done for the last two Wrestlemania events. Ambrose has been a major star and a cornerstone for the company for the better part of the year, and it is odd that there is seemingly nothing planned for him. He worked the most matches in 2016, so the lack of plans for him is startling.

The Smackdown Live roster in general seems to be getting the short end of the stick, with no definite ideas for their Women’s Championship or the Tag Team Championship. Of course, these might be revealed as days go by, but for now nothing has been said.

Ambrose has had a wild 2016, where he fought Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 32 in a No Holds Barred Street Fight that Lesnar won. Prior to that, he challenged Triple H for the WWE Championship back in March, but was unsuccessful. He would go to win the Money in the Bank ladder match against Cesaro, Alberto Del Rio, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Chris Jericho and cash it in that very same night against former Shield member Seth Rollins.

He defeated both Rollins and 3rd Shield member Roman Reigns in a much anticipated Triple Threat at Battleground to retain. He would drop the title to AJ Styles at the Smackdown Live exclusive pay-per-view Backlash, and spend the next few months trying to regain his title. The program culminated at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs in December where Styles retained.

When 2017 arrived, Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz to become the Intercontinental Champion. He is due to compete in the Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view against Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, the Miz, and WWE Champion John Cena this February 12. Ambrose, along with Wyatt, Styles, and Corbin, will be making his Elimination Chamber debut.

Ambrose is not expected to win this match, with many betting that Bray Wyatt will outlast the rest to finally claim the WWE Championship that has eluded him for his four years on WWE’s main roster. In fact, Wyatt only won his first championship back in December last year. He became Tag Team Champion with his Wyatt Family before dropping the titles to American Alpha less than a month later.

If Wyatt were to win, it would be the culmination to his and Orton’s program, where Orton joined the Wyatt Family back in October of last year. Many are unsure of who will turn on who, but the implosion of the uneasy alliance is all too imminent, especially with Luke Harper’s face turn and constant distrust of Orton while he was in the Family. At Wrestlemania, many are expecting Orton and Wyatt to fight.

Hopefully WWE does come up with a solid plan for Dean Ambrose, as it would seem an injustice to not give him a good place on the match card.

