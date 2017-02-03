‘Ghost In The Shell’ Unveils A Nearly Nude Scarlett Johansson As The Major

Moving past controversial whitewashing charges from critics, Ghost in the Shell is teasing its upcoming release with a new teaser, again placing Scarlett Johansson at the center of the action. The new Ghost in the Shell tease features Scarlett as The Major, dressed down in a flesh-colored jumpsuit that leaves her exposed in more ways than one, but it isn’t her nearly nude appearance that leaves Johansson exposed in this new Ghost in the Shell teaser. Scarlett is left naked in a metaphorical sense even more so than in her form fitting outfit.

Ghost In The Shell Teases An Awakening For Scarlett Johansson’s Major

Political agendas set aside for the moment, even critics of the casting choices made for Ghost in the Shell can’t deny that the latest teaser excites film lovers, if not anime fans, and those hoping to see Scarlett Johannson continue to rise as one of this generation’s hottest female action stars. The teaser, running just over 30 seconds and shared by /Film, goes a long way toward presenting the story of The Major and revealing Scarlett as that misused entity facing off against her foes in a struggle for answers.

The teaser presents the real rub at the center of The Major’s story with a brief voice-over.

“They did not save your life,” says the Ghost in the Shell narrator. “They stole it.”

That, in essence, is the plot of Ghost in the Shell, setting Scarlett Johansson off on a journey as The Major, hoping to find answers to the questions plaguing her about her origin, her true nature, and more. The Major faces an uncertain future and, as she finds herself hunted by both familiar and unknown enemies, she finds that her own ignorance leaves her vulnerable and, in some ways, weaker for her lack of knowledge.

The message we get from action film stars, regardless of gender, is that achieving that perfectly formed physique is no easy task and that’s a sentiment Scarlett Johansson recently echoed in her interview with Entertainment Tonight. When asked how she prepared herself to play The Major, Johansson said that the key to getting in shape had more to do with hard work and discipline than with any secret Hollywood formula.

Scarlett adds that it requires a lifestyle change that begins with waking up in the morning and lasts throughout the day. As soon as her feet hit the floor in the morning, the Ghost in the Shell star says she’s off to the gym for an early workout.

Whether she’s playing a superhero or a super cyborg, Scarlett finds herself dressed down in a skintight outfit, usually something made in latex, such as her flesh colored outfit as The Major. For that reason, Johansson wants to look her best and that means dedicating herself to a new diet and exercise regiment.

When she’s not battling bad guys on the big screen, Ghost in the Shell‘s Johansson reveals that she plays mother to her two-year-old daughter, Rose, whom she shares with journalist and husband, Romain Dauriac. Scarlett admits she gets on Rose’s nerves with her passion for music and singing.

“I sing all day, probably much to her annoyance, and sometimes it’s songs she doesn’t want to hear, so she’ll just go, ‘No, not that one.'” Scarlett said. “I’m like a jukebox.”

While Johansson says she doesn’t have a good singing voice, she adds that Rose will sometimes join her in a singalong and says her daughter shows talent for singing. Rose’s favorite song is “Let It Go,” shares Ms. Johansson.

Ghost in the Shell hits theaters on March 31.

[Featured Image by Paramount Pictures]