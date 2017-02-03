Is No. 1 Adult Star Mia Khalifa Dating Someone From Twitter?

Mia Khalifa may have left the adult industry behind over a year ago, but she’s still the No. 1 adult star on Pornhub. The Lebanese-American star is still very popular among adult entertainment fans. It could be one of the reasons why she still has such a big social media following on both Instagram and Twitter.

The 23-year-old literally became the No. 1 adult star overnight, according to Yalibnan.com. Khalifa’s claim to fame was starring in a series of adult videos, in which she was featured wearing a hijab while performing sexual acts. However, according to Islam, wearing a hijab is a holy practice and wearing it while filming an adult movie is a huge disrespect to the religion.

Mia’s native country is Lebanon, but she moved to America when she was just 10 years old. The people in Lebanon still see her as being 100 percent Lebanese and have accused her of tainting the country’s name and its religion. In an old interview with the Washington Post, Mia spoke out about the hate and death threats she received from her native country because of her adult career.

“What I once boasted to people as being the most Westernized-nation in the Middle East, I now see as devastatingly archaic and oppressed,” she said.

*fake smile* HAHAHA GREAT WORKOUT KELLY, CANT WAIT TO DO IT AGAIN. *cries in the car* (follow my girl @kellygeefit for updates on my progress/to see if my booty will ever measure up to hers) A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:01am PST

Khalifa – who comes from a Christian family – said she was surprised when her videos sparked so much controversy.

“The scenes containing a hijab are satirical,” she argued. “There are Hollywood movies that depict Muslims in a much worse manner that any scene Bang Bros [the company who made the video] could produce.”

Mia rebelled against her religion once again by getting two tattoos, once of which shows the logo for the Lebanese forces, a political party that operated as a right wing Christian militia during the country’s civil war. Her second tattoo shows the first line of the Lebanese national anthem (“All for Our Country, for our Glory and Flag!”).

Podcast is live!! Follow the link in my bio to listen. We talked fan tattoos, golden showers, and how Dave and Vladimir Putin have never been seen in the same room, so they're obviously the same person. A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Khalifa’s critics thought she got the tattoos to spark even more controversy. In her defense, she said that she was entitled to Lebanese politics since she was born and raised there. She told the Post that she got the tattoos to “show solidarity with my father’s political views after a bombing in Lebanon in 2012.”

For someone who was relatively new to the adult entertainment industry, she didn’t expect so much attention, so early on in her career.

“I really didn’t expect it to go past maybe having my own Web site and maybe a contract extension,” she added.

Then, a year later, Khalifa revealed to the Washington Post that she left the adult entertainment industry behind after she only performed for a few months. She called that time her “rebellious” moment, as she has moved on to promote her favorite sports teams and to focus on her sports column on FanSided.com.

Click the link in my bio tomorrow at 9 AM central time to catch me talking Caps/Blues matchup and probably a lot more because I can't shut up once I start talking about the Caps. A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

“I guess it was my rebellious phase,” she said. “It wasn’t really for me. I kind of smartened up and tried to distance myself from that.”

Mia has since become one of the most search adult actresses due to her controversial videos and her social media platforms. She still posts provocative photos of herself from time to time and hosts live-streaming shows on the adult chat site Camstr.com, where her fans can interact with her. Mia currently has over 1.4 million followers on Twitter and over 849,000 followers on Instagram. But those who follow the former adult star should follow one strict rule: do not slide into Mia’s DMs, according to Complex.

For the past year or so, the brunette beauty has exposed a number of public figures who tried to hit on her on social media, including NFL safety Duke Williams and Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly. Khalifa even called out Drake once in an interview on a prior radio show.

Earlier this month, she made an appearance on ESPN’s Russillo & Kannell. The show’s co-host, Danny Kannell, is a former Florida State QB and is a huge FSU fan just like Mia is. During her appearance on the show, she was asked about her infamous DMs. She revealed that most of them are “hard to deal with,” but she doesn’t regret putting some of those famous men on blast – including Kelly, who attempted to hit her up twice on Twitter.

“Absolutely not. His [nickname] is Swag Kelly,” she added. “That should be enough to ask for a public humiliation. I don’t feel bad about it because he reactivated his Twitter and re-slid in my DMs like he didn’t learn anything for the first time.

TODAY:

-The truth about the Bulls

-What to do with Kirk Cousins

-230ET @JalenRose

-245 @miakhalifa pic.twitter.com/JikFNeXRk5 — Russillo and Kanell (@RussilloKanell) January 27, 2017

Khalifa also revealed that she only receives DMs from people that she follows, which has cut down those uninvited DMs. But, there are still times when she will have a put a guy in his place.

“I can only be hit up from people I follow,” she added. “So if I do get hit up, it’s usually for a good reason. But if they come at me sideways, they’re going to learn the hard way not to.”

CANT STOP WONT STOP FAN GIRLING. Listen here to catch me on @RussilloKanell https://t.co/0NXSi5OpfK pic.twitter.com/fTG9dt33Qr — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) January 27, 2017

Mia said that there aren’t many people who have been successful when it comes to sliding into her DMs. In fact, she said only one person have done it successfully. She wouldn’t reveal the lucky guy’s name but did hint that she’s now dating him because of it.

“I’ve only actually ever responded to one DM positively and that was very recently,” she coyly said, “and now I’m kind of seeing him, I guess.”

????: @russellnsteiner A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:54am PST

[Featured image courtesy of Mia Khalifa/Instagram]