Obsessed Britney Spears Fan Spends $80,000 On Plastic Surgery To Look Like Her

Bryan Ray could easily be a Britney Spears impersonator after investing more than $80,000 to look just like her. Ray has been a Britney fan for as long as she’s been famous and in addition to his obsession with Spears, he also has a strong desire to stay looking young. When he turned 17-years old, the blonde Britney lookalike started the process of cosmetic surgery procedures so that he can look like his idol.

In order to look more like Britney Spears, Bryan Ray has undergone more than 90 cosmetic procedures in the last 14 years. Ray admits that he likes using cosmetic surgery to change up his facial features and lists a nose job, fat injected into his cheeks, laser hair removal, lip fillers, veneers, and Botox injections as just a few of the procedures he has endured in order to obtain his desired appearance.

Fallen Mouseketeer A photo posted by Bryan Ray (@beeray416) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

Apparently, it takes more than just a ton of plastic surgery to stay looking like a young Britney Spears. Bryan Ray also admitted that he spends more than $500 per month on skin creams and lotions that are meant to keep him looking young.

The Los Angeles native has met Britney three times and says that his obsession with the superstar started at a young age.

“I was obsessed, I watched all her interviews, learned all her choreography and then paid to have the same perfect smile as, I felt that during that time we were very similar,” Bryan told the Daily Mail. “In the beginning, I was trying to look like Britney Spears, my surgeons who designed my veneers asked me which celebrity smile I wanted to base mine on and it was hers.”

“Now with my looks, I want to get into modelling, I love impersonating Britney Spears so I want to continue doing that and see where it takes me.”

Bryan Ray confessed that he used to impersonate Britney Spears at a West Hollywood club. While he’s not currently doing Britney cover shows, Bryan did say that he’d like to return to performing his idol’s song and dance numbers. Currently, the Britney superfan runs a marijuana edibles company in order to fund his favorite pastime.

“When I was younger, I did it a lot more, now I’m older I still dress up, make music videos, do lip syncing to her songs and constantly have her music playing in the background.”

At just 31-years old, Bryan is as obsessed with looking young as he is with Britney Spears. The cosmetic surgery fan talked about his goal to stay completely hairless. The Britney superfan said that he has been getting laser hair removal in an effort to be completely hair-free due to his belief that body and facial hair will age him.

When the lights come on I'll be ready for this. A photo posted by Bryan Ray (@beeray416) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

Bryan Ray also said in the interview that he has “avoided wrinkles” due to a love affair with Botox. Based on the pictures on Bryan Ray’s Instagram, there is not a wrinkle to be found. Then again, he is barely three decades in and has been very focused on taking care of his skin. How many wrinkles could Bryan really have to worry about at his age?

Bryan the Britney Spears superfan isn’t the only cosmetic surgery obsessed pseudo-celebrity. He is getting ready to share the screen in a reality show called Plastics of Hollywood. The reality show features Bryan and others like him, who have a love affair with plastic surgery and have altered their bodies to become “human dolls.” On the reality show Plastics of Hollywood, cameras follow these “human dolls” as they set out to prove that they have talent beyond their surgically enhanced good looks.

[Featured Image by Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images]