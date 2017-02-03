‘Stranger Things’ Season Two: New Details Including New Characters, Release Date

After Netflix released the first season of Stranger Things, fans binge-watched it in no time and looked for more. The only problem is that there was no more as it wasn’t even confirmed there would be a second season. Once word got out that it was one of the most popular TV series to ever come into existence, season two was announced and now, everyone just wants it to arrive. Well, there are new details

Please note, there will be some spoilers ahead for the first season of the show. If you haven’t yet watched any or all of it, you may want to stop reading now.

The cast of Stranger Things recently jumped back into the spotlight with their big win at the SAG Awards. As a matter of fact, it was David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) who caught the attention of the world with a speech that captured the ears and attention of so many people.

Now, the focus is back to filming and everyone cannot wait to see what season two of Stranger Things will bring to the fans, but when will it arrive on Netflix?

While an exact release date has not yet been revealed for Stranger Things season two, Express reveals that all signs are pointing to it being released in July of 2017. The very basic trailer released some time ago simply said “coming 2017,” but the normal pattern for Netflix is to have one full year between seasons of its original programming.

There will be nine episodes in season two of Stranger Things, but that is if the teaser trailer is to be believed. No footage is revealed in it and there is really nothing more than the awesome theme song, but the titles make so many thoughts swirl around.

“Madmax”

“The Boy Who Came Back To Life”

“The Pumpkin Patch”

“The Palace”

“The Storm”

“The Pollywog”

“The Secret Cavin”

The Brain”

The Lost Brother

It will jump from 1983 to the fall of 1984 as “the adventure continues,” and Harbour himself has given away a bit of the plot for next season. Slash Film reported that he didn’t reveal it all, but he did spill a small bit of the premise.

“It’s a year later in the story, so there are several things that happened last year, like Will has come back. There are certain people in the town that know what happened, and then certain people that don’t know what happened. So there’s a lot of fallout with who knows what.”

Some other things we know is that Eleven is gone. She sacrificed herself to rid the world of the Demogorgan and she is likely somewhere in the Upside Down. The thing is, we all know that she is alive somewhere or Chief Hopper wouldn’t make sure that she had a supply of Eggos to enjoy.

Speaking of the Upside Down, we can’t forget that Will was recently rescued from it, but he appeared to bring something back with him. Whatever crawled up and out of his throat and into the sink was gross, but it can’t be good for anyone.

There will be a couple of new characters in season two as Entertainment Tonight revealed the additions of Sean Astin and Paul Reiser to the cast. So far, not much was revealed about Reiser’s role, but he was more than happy to sign up since his kid loves the show.

Astin is playing the role of Bob Newby who is the boyfriend of Joyce (Winona Ryder). Creator Ross Duffer said that people will be shocked by what transpires as Astin is “a force” and he’s “gonna surprise.”

Oh, and for those who are true fans of Barb even though she met her demise in season one of Stranger Things, Ross Duffer says she will always be remembered, but he did make one point perfectly clear.

“Barb will not be forgotten in season two, I will say that much. There will be a lot of talk about Barb. She is still dead, though.”

Stranger Things ended up being a pop culture phenomenon 30 years after its prime back in the ’80s, but it didn’t stop people from falling in love with it. Netflix would have been out of their mind to not do a second season, but it is coming. With a release date scheduled for later this year and new characters coming into the mix, it’s going to be interesting to see what Chief Jim Hopper, the kids, and Eleven have to deal with in season two.

[Featured Image by Netflix]