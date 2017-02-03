WWE Rumors: Randy Orton And Brock Lesnar Favorites For ‘WrestleMania 33’ PPV

The latest WWE rumors and spoilers are looking at the possible aftermath for the WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. This year’s event goes down in early April at Orlando, Florida, with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship up for grabs. As it stands, two superstars in particular, are the current favorites to leave the big event with the championship belts, while there are several other stars who could be in contention.

In recent WWE rumors for John Cena, it was indicated that a speculative WrestleMania 33 match will involve the current champion and his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella taking on the team of The Miz and Maryse. That would indicate that Cena probably won’t have the title at Mania to defend against Randy Orton, but that has been something many wrestling sites have been holding strong about. The fact that Cena and Orton will lock up on next Tuesday’s SmackDown episode also seems to reveal the rivals won’t do battle on “the grandest stage of them all.”

So it’s also no surprise that WWE Leaks is reporting that “The Viper” Randy Orton leads all superstars in the betting odds to leave WrestleMania 33 with the WWE World Heavyweight title. The multiple time champion has odds of 4 to 7 to walk out with the belt as of February 2nd. As the Royal Rumble 2017 match winner, it makes sense that Orton will probably challenge for the SmackDown Live roster’s main title. Rumors continue to circulate saying that Orton will be in a fight for the belt against his current stable mate Bray Wyatt, who is expected to win the belt for his first time at the Elimination Chamber match.

Bray Wyatt is second to Orton on the Paddy Power special WrestleMania odds to leave as champion at 11 to 8, followed by current champion John Cena at 5 to 2, and AJ Styles at 7 to 2. Baron Corbin (12 to 1), Dean Ambrose (14 to 1), The Miz (16 to 1), and Dolph Ziggler (33 to 1) round out the contenders for who will leave as champion when the dust settles at Mania. All of these stars besides Orton are in the Elimination Chamber match, as reported on the recent episode of SmackDown. What will be interesting to see is how the story involving Orton going after Bray for the title plays out in the coming weeks if, in fact, it’s Wyatt who wins at Elimination Chamber.

The Road to @WrestleMania has officially begun

The WWE Universal Championship has had all sorts of rumors revolving around it since before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. There was speculation that Roman Reigns was going to leave the Royal Rumble pay-per-view as the new champion and then defend it at the Rumble against The Undertaker or possibly Goldberg. There were also rumors that Kevin Owens might still be holding onto his title at WrestleMania and defend it against his friend Chris Jericho. It seems possible that Owens will be dropping the championship ahead of Mania setting up an interesting situation.

Right now, Brock Lesnar holds the role of favorite to leave WrestleMania 33 with the WWE Universal Championship. The rumors have recently been suggesting that Goldberg will defeat Kevin Owens at the Fastlane pay-per-view in March to capture the championship. With Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar arriving out on this past Monday’s Raw to challenge Goldberg, it would make that match not just their third epic confrontation, but it would also be a match for the championship prize.

Behind Brock Lesnar on the betting odds is Bill Goldberg at 6 to 4 odds, followed by Kevin Owens at 2 to 1 and Finn Balor at 5 to 1. Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns are tied with 6 to 1 odds. Seth Rollins is there at 8 to 1 odds, as is Braun Strowman, while Triple H has 14 to 1 odds to become champ at Mania. There are 20 to 1 odds that The Undertaker will leave Orlando as the Universal champion.

As pro wrestling fans know, plans can change at the drop of a dime. After seeing what went down on Raw with Seth Rollins getting hurt, real life injuries or simply decisions that another match makes better sense can cause the WWE creative team to shift the overall plan. With that said, one has to wonder if Brock Lesnar ends up capturing the WWE Universal Championship, who the next superstar will be to claim the strap from him once Goldberg’s dominance of “The Beast” is over, since many fans are probably expecting Goldberg won’t be competing for too much longer in WWE after WrestleMania 33.

WWE fans, do you feel that both Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar will be the WWE World Heavyweight and Universal Champions after WrestleMania 33? Will Goldberg have the Universal belt heading into the pay-per-view? Will Brock fail to defeat Goldberg in yet another match between the two titans?

