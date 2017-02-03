Is Beyonce Coachella Performance ‘Up In The Air?’

Though Beyonce fans everywhere are thrilled for the singer and her husband that she is pregnant with twins, those with Coachella tickets are wondering if Beyonce, who will be about five months pregnant with twins by the time the festival rolls around, will be able to give fans the performance they have come to expect from the star.

Beyonce is known for bringing the house down, whether she is putting on a show for the Super Bowl or at the CMA Awards, where she had everyone talking while singing with the Dixie Chicks, says the Inquisitr. Beyonce’s Lemonade had the world buzzing about the identity of “Becky with the good hair” and social media blowing up discussing what each nuance really meant. Beyonce and Jay-Z already have one child, 5-year-old Blue Ivy, and rumors are that Beyonce’s twins are a boy and a girl.

Beyonce Pregnant With Twins, Rumors Of Possible Coachella Headline Cancellation https://t.co/06nNrpckAg #EDM pic.twitter.com/egUEedBT5D — Blue Fox (@bluefoxrd) February 3, 2017

The New York Daily News says that Beyonce and Jay-Z were thrilled to announce to their fans and the world that they were expecting two babies as an addition to their family with an Instagram post of Beyonce, belly out, surrounded by flowers.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Beyonce, 35, is visibly pregnant in the photo, but it is common for women pregnant with two babies to be larger sooner than those with just one. But if Beyonce is now three months, Coachella is in April, and so she would be about five months pregnant, and reportedly several Coachella organizers had no clue.

Beyonce is the first to admit that things are different when performing while pregnant.

“When you’re pregnant, it’s a little bit harder to breathe, so it was hard doing all the choreography and singing at the same time.”

Many fans are confident that Beyonce, who they believe is super-human, will not only make it to Coachella, but will also put everyone else to shame.

“These people act like Beyonce still won’t make everyone else look basic at Coachella because she’s pregnant. Are you new?”

Others think that no matter what, Beyonce will show.

“The laws of pregnancy don’t apply to Beyonce, those babies will be doing the choreo with her at #Coachella“

Organização é surpreendida e show de Beyoncé no Coachella ainda é dúvida https://t.co/wd9cLFJqYM #BEYHIVE via @beyhiveweb — BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT (@Beydessa) February 3, 2017

ButMercury News says that there is still a question about whether or not Beyonce will make it to Coachella. But a lot seems to revolve around how far along Beyonce is right now, and Mrs. Carter did not share those details with fans. Coachella is being produced by Goldenvoice, who told TMZ they were not thrilled by yesterday’s announcement. It seems that Bey is 35, and pregnant with twins, which makes it a high-risk pregnancy. Reportedly, Beyonce ended up on bed rest with Blue Ivy, and that was five years ago, in a pregnancy with one baby.

Sources close to Beyonce say at this time, she still expects to be at Coachella, as long as all is well with the babies.

Beyonce's Coachella Performance 'Up in the Air' https://t.co/avk71qQv6k — MY MAGIC 101 3 (@MYMAGIC101) February 3, 2017

But TMZ is still saying that the Beyonce performance at Coachella is still “up in the air.” But even though Beyonce was a big reason that Coachella sold out so fast, the line-up is fluid, and new acts are being added all the time.

Do you think Beyonce will be able to perform at Coachella? Would you be disappointed if you had tickets and she couldn’t go on?

