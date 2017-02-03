Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa: Do People Like It?

Taco Bell’s new Naked Chicken Chalupa has been trending on Google and social media off and on since it was released nationally during the last week of January. As we all know, however, something does not necessarily have to be good in order to trend.

So, this leaves everyone with one question – do people like Taco Bell’s new Naked Chicken Chalupa? Keep reading to find out.

As the Washington Post notes, chicken is no longer an ingredient used in certain fast food dishes. It has become more of a medium. Fast food restaurants do not hesitate to mold chicken into all sorts of different shapes such as French fries, a hot dog bun, or a substitute for a hamburger bun.

Taco Bell has decided to get on the bandwagon of using chicken as more of a medium than an ingredient. With their new Naked Chicken Chalupa, foodies get to enjoy taco shell made out of chicken.

This odd but intriguing chicken taco includes a folded-over piece of fried chicken which services as the shell. The folded-over fried chicken shell is packed with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and an avocado ranch sauce.

The Washington Post claims the new Naked Chicken Chalupa “could be worse,” but could also be better.

“Low expectations probably artificially inflate the upside of the first bite, which smacks you with crunch, salt, fat and spice, at least momentarily hitting a variety of junk food pleasure points.”

The Washington Post also notes that the promotional material leads foodies to believe there will be a decent amount of avocado ranch sauce. However, in reality, there was nothing more than a thin layer of it.

Joe Avella of Business Insider has the task of tasting Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa on video and sharing what he thought of the new chicken taco. His entire taste testing video can be viewed below.

We got our hands on @tacobell's new #NakedChickenChalupa with a fried chicken shell and it's surprisingly tasty pic.twitter.com/VfTVR7V8w9 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 27, 2017

When Joe Avella of Business Insider first bit into the new Naked Chicken Chalupa, he claimed it was so good it almost made him curse on camera. He went on to discuss how surprisingly thick the chicken shell was and that it did a good job of not buckling under the weight of the ingredients it was packed with.

Initially, Joe was not really sure why the Naked Chicken Chalupa came in a cardboard holder. However, he realized the insides do kind of fall out of the shell because of how stuffed it is. He also noted that the shell gets a little greasy as you consume it.

While Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa does not come with cheese dipping sauce, he did get some with his. He also tasted this on screen and instantly recommended that everyone consider getting an extra cup of cheese sauce to dip this new chicken taco in.

As one could imagine, Taco Bell’s Facebook page is also littered with customers giving all sorts of feedback regarding the new Naked Chicken Chalupa. Some of the customers question why there isn’t any beef on the Chalupa.

For the most part, it appeared as if Taco Bell customers were impressed with this new chicken taco.

The phrase “winner, winner chicken dinner” was used more than a few times by customers throughout the feedback given on the Facebook page.

Taco Bell Already Testing a Spicy Version of the Naked Chicken Chalupa – https://t.co/l13OSdqIsD pic.twitter.com/7sg9dXyyof — Brand Eating (@BrandEating) January 31, 2017

Have you had a chance to taste Taco Bell’s new Naked Chicken Chalupa yet? If not, do you plan on tasting it? If you have tasted it, please share your thoughts on it in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]