Chris Brown Responds To Drake’s Concert Diss Amid Fight Rumors With Soulja Boy?

Chris Brown and Drake are no strangers to feuding with one another over social media, but it looks like the duo has reportedly reignited their longstanding beef after Drake seemingly took shots at the “Party” singer during one of his recent concerts, thus prompting Brown to speak out in a newly released Instagram video.

The diss rumors began earlier this week after Drake name-dropped Chris Brown during one of his concerts in London as part of his Boy Meets World Tour, thus leading fans to speculate over whether or not Drake is attempting to reignite his on-again, off-again feud with Brown amid the singer’s newly surfaced romance rumors with Rihanna.

Drake shades Chris Brown, Omarion & Soulja Boy while trying to hype up the crowd in London pic.twitter.com/AgxCNh91Px — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) February 2, 2017

“I think you a little tense tonight ’cause you acting like this s*** is like some…Omarion, like Chris Brown sultry s***…it’s not that kind of show! I’m a turnt up n****,” Drake revealed to concertgoers as seen in a video uploaded by a fan to Twitter.

The feud rumors only continued to escalate after Chris Brown took to his personal Instagram account to share an NSFW video that references his highly anticipated boxing match with rapper Soulja Boy, with Brown noting that he’s going to “pull up” on those who “slick talk” him on social media, Holly Gozzip reports.

Chris Brown says he's setting up the fight with Soulja Boy A video posted by CELEBRITY GOSSIP ???? (@celeb_gozzip) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:56am PST

“I’m gon’ pull up on you, it’s going down. We’re going to set this fight up, we’re gon’ do all that,” Chris Brown began in his Instagram video. “But n***** always gon’ slick talk. Boy stop painting that superhero costume on, before we torch you.”

While Chris Brown neither mentioned Soulja Boy nor Drake by name in his Instagram video, it appears that fans continue to debate over whether or not Breezy’s video was intended solely for Soulja Boy given the rapper’s decision to call out Chris Brown in his own Instagram video earlier this week, or whether or not the video was also intended as a response to Drake’s recent concert diss given the nature of the duo’s feud history.

According to DJ Akademiks’ recent YouTube video, Chris Brown’s Instagram rant was interpreted as a response to Drake’s “slick talk” during his recent concert in London. However, fans have since taken to social media to challenge the blogger’s interpretation of Breezy’s latest video by pointing out that Brown only released his video after Soulja Boy attempted to accuse him of not sticking to their prior agreement concerning their boxing match in Dubai.

“Drake said ‘this aint no Omarion, Chris Brown sultry s***’…It wasnt a diss. He was referring to the type of music.I take back what I said!” one fan wrote via Twitter, later adding, “Its was @IamAkademiks fault. He made everybody think Drake was dissing Chris Brown and omarion. He always twisting s***.”

Everybody go on @IamAkademiks page and tell him he’s a liar for insinuating Chris Brown’s last video was directed towards Drake #Liar #messy — MAURICE (@Maurice5589) February 2, 2017

According to Soulja Boy’s most recent Instagram video, the rapper suggests that he signed his portion of the contract for his and Breezy’s Dubai-bound boxing match a week ago before noting that Chris Brown has yet to secure his side of the deal in order for the contract for the match to move forward.

Don't get scared now. Ain't no backing down. You challenged me to a fight now let's get it A video posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:49am PST

“I signed my contract for the boxing match a mother****** week ago n****,” Soulja Boy explained in his NSFW video. “We waiting on Chris Brown so we can announce the mother******* fight man. What’s up n****? Y’all remember, he’s the one that called me out. I got my contract signed for the fight. What you waiting on n****? Don’t get scared, it’s going down. Sign that mother****** paperwork.”

Soulja Boy further urged Chris Brown to sign his portion of the contract for their boxing match by captioning his video with the message, “Don’t get scared now. Ain’t no backing down. You challenged me to a fight now let’s get it.”

What do you think of Chris Brown’s Instagram video? Was his video message solely intended for Soulja Boy or do you think he was also trying to diss Drake with his “slick talk” reference?

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen and Christopher Polk/Getty Images]