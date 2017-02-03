Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Get Flirty On ‘The Voice’ Season 12

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are preparing for their return to The Voice and weeks before the 13th season’s premiere, a new sneak peek has shown the musical couple getting flirty with one another on the set of the NBC singing competition.

Although rumors have been swirling in regard to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s possibly impending split in recent weeks, things between the pair appear to be light and happy in the latest preview clip of the upcoming season.

“I just did a country song with Blake Shelton. I got the hookup!” Gwen Stefani brags in an exclusive preview shared by Entertainment Tonight on January 31.

“That is so inappropriate to talk about us hooking up!” Blake Shelton responds.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating while filming the ninth season of The Voice and for the past year and a half, they have been seemingly going strong as they continue to spend time with her three sons, Kingston, 10; Zuma, 8; and Apollo, 2.

Gwen Stefani and her children’s father, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, parted ways in August 2015, just weeks after Blake Shelton announced that he and his former wife, Miranda Lambert, had ended their marriage after four years. Then, in November of that same year, Stefani and Shelton fell in love while filming the 9th season of The Voice.

After she and Shelton went public with their relationship in late 2015 at a Country Music Awards after-party in Nashville, Tennessee, Us Weekly claimed Gwen Stefani’s marriage to Rossdale had come to an end due to an affair between Rossdale and their children’s former nanny. Although Stefani and Rossdale never addressed the suggestion, Stefani has hinted at heartbreak multiple times after their split.

“Nobody except for my parents, the people involved, and whoever they told [know specifics],” Gwen Stefani said during an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine in August of last year. “Nobody would believe it if I could really say what happened. I went through months and months of torture.”

While the details surrounding Rossdale’s alleged romance with Mann were few and far between, Us Weekly magazine’s source claimed Gwen Stefani had learned of their rumored affair from one of her other staff members. She also reportedly saw text messages sent between Rossdale and Mann on their family’s iPad, which allegedly spoke of their plans to meet for sex.

The report also revealed that because Rossdale initially denied the alleged affair, Gwen Stefani remained married to him for several months before ultimately choosing to file for divorce after he reportedly admitted to sleeping with Mann.

Gwen Stefani enjoyed a full-time role on Season 7 and Season 9 of The Voice before leaving the series to tend to the promotion of her latest album, This is What the Truth Feels Like, and the album’s accompanying tour, which kicked off in July of last year and kept her on the road until October. Following her exit, Christina Aguilera took over for Season 10. Then, during Season 11, the series welcomed its first two-male, two-female panel with the additions of Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus.

Deadline confirmed Gwen Stefani’s return to The Voice in October of last year, midway through the 11th season of the show.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into the premiere of The Voice Season 12 on Monday, February 27, on NBC at 8 p.m.

