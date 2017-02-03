Did Blac Chyna Rip Off Kim Kardashian’s Nude Body Paint Photo Op?

Blac Chyna recently flaunted her body in several nude body paint photos on Instagram. While the internet seemed to agree that Blac Chyna looked great in nothing more than a little body paint, there was one thing everyone couldn’t help but notice.

For some reason, Blac Chyna’s nude body paint photos looked very familiar. But, why?

Well, Chyna’s soon-to-be sister-in-law posted very similar nude body paint photos back in 2015. Was it Blac Chyna’s intention to rip off Kim Kardashian’s nude body paint photo op from 2015? Does Blac Chyna want to be like Kim Kardashian? More importantly, which nude body paint photo op did the internet prefer?

Per Daily Mail, the 28-year-old reality television star left very little to the imagination with the revealing photos she shared on Instagram. In these revealing photos, Blac Chyna has white body paint covering her breast with some of her nipples exposed. One of the NSFW pictures from the revealing body paint photo op which she shared on Instagram can be viewed here.

Blac Chyna dubbed herself as a “Queen” in the nude snapshot of her painted body. Posted just a day ago, Chyna’s photo has been liked over 300,000 times and has more than 4,000 comments.

“African Queen,” one of the comments read.

A different comment said, “Happy Black History Month,” followed by several heart emoticons.

A second photo from her nude body paint photo op can be viewed here.

Mirror speculates that Rob Kardashian’s fiance may have outshone her soon-to-be sister-in-law in the nude body paint department. Kim Kardashian is a woman who is pretty well known for having a nice booty that has “broken the internet countless times,” Mirror reports. So, it makes sense that Kim would be used to having the best booty in her family.

Kim, however, may have to relinquish her “best booty crown” – or at least be willing to share it with her soon-to-be-sister-in-law Blac Chyna.

For those who don’t recall, Kim Kardashian’s nude body paint photo op took place in a desert back in 2015. Several of Kim’s photos can be viewed below.

New pics on my app! DESERT SHOOT A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 1, 2015 at 11:59am PST

Sneak peek of my desert shoot. All of the pics will be up on my app tomorrow and KimKardashianWest.com A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 30, 2015 at 11:31pm PST

In 13 months, Kim Kardashian’s nude body paint photos were able to garner between 600,000 and 700,000 likes. In just 24 hours, Blac Chyna was able to get nearly half of the likes and comments Kim’s photos accumulated in a little more than a year. Do these numbers suggest Chyna may actually have a larger following than Kim when it comes to her body?

Is Blac Chyna trying to be just like Kim Kardashian? Is it possible she desires to outshine her future sister-in-law?

Blac Chyna isn’t exactly shy when it comes to using her body – both nude and clothed – to make a statement. PEOPLE notes that the new mom who recently gave birth to her daughter Dream Kardashian on November 10 of last year hasn’t hesitated to share photos of her post-pregnancy body following the birth of her daughter.

Chyna’s nude body paint photo op was a collection of three photos captured by a photographer named Orin Fleurimont. Each of the photos – shared on Instagram – was captioned with a single word including queen, history, and bold.

The real question is – do you think Blac Chyna intended to rip off Kim Kardashian’s nude body paint photo op from 2015? More importantly, which of the photo ops do you prefer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]