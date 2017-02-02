Tony Romo Trade Rumors: Aikman Hints Cowboys-Jets Deal? Broncos Still In Play?

The Tony Romo trade rumors are still alive and well as Super Bowl Sunday nears. While the media is of course focused on the big game this weekend, you can bet the Romo trade rumors will be brought up a time or two by many wondering where the Cowboys QB may land in 2017. While Dallas isn’t in the big game this season, they have every intention of being there one year from now – with or without Romo.

No matter how much Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tries to play down a Romo trade possibility, the cold hard facts come down to one thing, money. Romo makes too much to be a backup in the NFL, and he still wants to be a starter in the league. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that Romo will be starting for someone in 2017, just not in Big D.

With the emergence of rookie Dak Prescott at quarterback, and his surprising consistent play at such a high level, it is time to move on from the Romo years. Romo knows it and so does the Dallas front office.

The teams that keep popping up in the rumor mill pertaining to where Romo could land in 2017 include the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and the New York Jets. Former Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman recently told the NY Post that he believes that Romo could be a great fit in New York and he could vastly improve the Jets’ chances of becoming a playoff team within one year.

“I think Tony would fit in great in New York,” Aikman said.

“I think he would handle the scrutiny of that city very well. I actually think he would thrive within that atmosphere.”

That being said, Aikman was asked if he felt that the Jets should pursue Romo?

“I think that anyone who needs a quarterback should take a look at him,” Aikman said. “I think you’ve got to do your own internal evaluations as far as what his medical history is, and how confident you are that he’s going to be able to be given first of all the protection needed. And when that breaks down, how confident are you that he’s going to be able to take hits and get back up?”

It is not too far-fetched to think that Romo could take New York from last place to a possible postseason berth. Remember, the Jets finished the 2015 regular season at 10-6, and were expected to make strides in 2016. A trade for a stable quarterback could be just what the Jets need.

While Romo could bring a bit of credibility to a Jets team that shows signs of being on the verge of finally being able to compete on a yearly basis, are the Broncos still the leading team to make a deal for the Cowboys quarterback?

On paper, the Broncos seem like the best fit for both Denver and Romo, but after it looked like Denver was all in, they started publicly saying that they had no intention of trading for the veteran QB.

Was that the truth, or was it all just a smoke screen?

Sportsnaut indicates that if Romo were to take a pay cut, it could be possible that the Broncos may be willing to strike a deal. If that were to happen, where does that put current quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch?

Siemian passed for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during the 2016 season. The Broncos finished 9-7 this year, failing to make the postseason for the first time since 2011 — and failing to defend their Super Bowl title.

Look for Denver to show some serious interest in Romo before the 2017 NFL draft.

