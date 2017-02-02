Michelle Obama Rocks Daisy Duke Shorts, Leggings As Island Vacay Comes To End

Michelle Obama has been seen like you’ve never seen her before — rocking a pair of Daisy Duke shorts. The former first lady and swaggy-cool ex-President Barack Obama have been on vacation since leaving the White House. Michelle in short, shorts and Mr. O with a hat to the back, appeared in beach snaps and the internet lost its mind.

Barack and Michelle Obama are wrapping up an 11-day vacation in the Virgin Islands. The former first couple has been on holiday as guests of Sir Richard Branson on his private island, according to a Daily Mail report.

Michelle was seen in Daisy Duke shorts during her and Barack’s island getaway for nearly two weeks. Mrs. Obama beamed from ear to ear as she blended in with locals who were delighted by their return to the island of Tortola via helicopter.

It’s a far cry from Michelle’s frugal to sumptuous-looking attire at White House events; foreign State dinners and other extravagant outings reserved for someone her and her husband’s stature.

Michelle became a de facto walking fashion barometer and set the bar high in terms of fashion choices. Seeing former First Lady Obama in Daisy Dukes instead of an Isabel Toledo, Jason Wu or Mario Pinto dress is different, but delightful, according to fan responses.

While on Branson’s eco-resort island of Moskito, Michelle and Barack were seen having lunch with the billionaire Virgin Group founder and his daughter, Holly. They made a beeline there from Palms Springs, California a day or so after handing the keys to President Donald J. Trump.

In one image, Michelle, Daisy Dukes and all, wears a straw hat and split-toe sandals with a bikini top and dark shades. President Obama, with his hat to the back, wore a Nike shirt, matching shorts and flip-flops. The former POTUS looked like a hipster who was at one with nature.

In another image, the Obamas posed for selfies with islanders. Reportedly, the famous couple only had a few members of their entourage along during their vacation, including Secret Service agents. The island staff was allowed, but only after undergoing security checks and leaving their phones behind.

Barack and Michelle Obama take a vacation to the Caribbean https://t.co/2lUNH4JaQM pic.twitter.com/P07pa7WRvF — lawson james (@lawsonjamesblog) January 24, 2017

President Obama has been silent since leaving Washington, but he made good on his promise to return to the political tarmac if the situation warranted he do so. Apparently, the former commander in chief became worried over Trump’s executive order on travel that targeted mostly Muslim countries. He released a statement through a spokesperson, saying he is “heartened” by the public’s steadfast practice of peaceful protests.

“Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.

“With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

As for Michelle’s two daughers, Sasha Obama is believed to be back in Washington attending school. The Obamas will rent a friend’s mansion in DC until the 15-year-old Obama daughter completes school.

Meanwhile, Malia Obama is taking New York by storm, based on a previous Inquisitr report. The 18-year-old was seen on the streets of NYC trying to blend in. Malia is settling in the Big Apple where she will remain through the spring.

Malia Obama started her internship at Weinstein Company in New York this week. She will be reading and pitching scripts to executives. pic.twitter.com/Qyt8zhVj8J — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 1, 2017

Malia took a gap year from high school before enrolling at Harvard University. She is in NYC as part of an internship with the Harvey Weinstein Company. She caused frenzy when several people recognized the eldest Obama daughter.

On their last day on the island vacation, Michelle was seen in black leggings, the same straw hat and a pair of comfortable shoes. Michelle Obama opted for a sassy look with braided hair. Barack ditched his shorts in favor of trousers before boarding a helicopter.

Michelle Obama in Daisy Duke shorts may not be the new normal, but do you expect to see her out and about in cut-off denim shorts when she returns to civilian life in Washington?

[Featured image by Debby Wong/shutterstock]