‘Big Brother’ Star Lisa Appleton Takes A Page From Emily Ratajkowski’s Book

Former Big Brother star Lisa Appleton loves the attention. So, she took a page out of Emily Ratajkowski’s book when she was spotted walking around in lingerie – not once, but twice.

The 48-year-old decided to make a fashion statement when she was spotted in the Red Light district the other day. Appleton decided to wear a red lace ensemble that showed off her midriff and her cleavage. She wore a red lace bustier with a red and black flared skirt. Appleton then finished off her look with a long black fringe vest, over-the-knee fishnet stockings, and black peep-toe sandals.

Lisa Appleton leaves little to imagination in red lingerie https://t.co/5FyCYjV4US via @DailyMailCeleb — Lisa Appleton (@MsLisaAppleton) January 31, 2017

According to the Daily Mail, Lisa walked around the raunchy neighborhood and drank a bottle of beer before she stepped into a sex shop to pick up some souvenirs. The reality star, who previously appeared on Celebrities On Benefits, recently opened up to Lizzie Cundy on Fubar Radio about how she was conned into receiving income support.

“It was very controversial because it can happen to anyone,” she told the radio show host.

Then, Appleton explained that she often attracts younger men.

“I’ve had a few toy boys, I attract them in all in,” she continued. “I think they like the older, experienced women who can put them in their place.”

Lisa then continued saying that she would only date them if they are rich. She, however, would not date an older man.

“They wouldn’t be able to keep up with me,” she cheekily said.

The British personality was just spotted walking around in her underwear prior to her recent sighting in Amsterdam. Just a few days ago, she was spotted walking her friend’s dog in north London in nothing but black lingerie, reports the Mirror. Appleton didn’t care if it was freezing outside or if anyone saw her in her underwear.

This time around, she certainly seemed to be channeling Emily Ratajkowski, who was spotted wearing a similar ensemble earlier this month for a high fashion photo shoot, according to the tabloid. Lisa wore a black lace bra and black high-waisted underwear with black peep-toe shoes. She topped off her barely-there look with a bumpit hairstyle.

Just @MsLisaAppleton going for a casual stroll with her dog ???? https://t.co/0H4CyyvYU5 pic.twitter.com/V8JrshaTAq — The Sun (@TheSun) January 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski was photographed in Manhattan, New York, for professional purposes rather than attention. She went for a minimal look when she was spotted walking around the city on inauguration day. Ratajkowski showed off her cleavage in a black lace push-up bra and got cheeky in a pair of black lace underwear. She pulled her look together with black motorcycle boots.

Shooting today in NYC mid-January in 40 degree weather in MY UNDERWEAR. Working hard lol ❄️???????????? A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

It’s just the latest in a round of headline-making appearances from Appleton, who found fame after her appearance on Big Brother back in 2008. Last month, she was spotted going braless at a nightclub in a black lace floor-length dress that was left untied in the back. She also showed off her curves in a tiny bikini while on holiday, went pole dancing in the middle of the street, pretended to ride a broom, and got cozy with an inflatable doll that featured fellow reality star Scotty T’s face on it.

Lisa also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side in just her underwear for a series of sketches poking fun at some of her tabloid stories. She has since addressed the backlash she has received for her provocative and flirtatious image.

“Some people say that you should grow gracefully,” she recently told OK! Online. “But that really gets on m y nerves when they say stuff like that. If you want to let yourself go and look like a testicle then go for it, but I don’t want to look like a testicle, thanks.”

EXCLUSIVE! @MsLisaAppleton reveals all on hoovering in a thigh gap, new procedures… and why SAUSAGES are to blame https://t.co/z0on1iUvge — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) February 1, 2017

She also said that she sees herself getting plastic surgery in order to appear wrinkle-free. She has already booked an appointment at a Harley Street Clinic to get a non-surgical facelift and a series of non-surgical liposuction treatments.

“I want to look young again and it’s possible to reverse some of the ageing,” Appleton confirmed.

