Nicki Minaj Mansion Burglarized: $200K Stolen, Home Trashed, Art Destroyed

Nicki Minaj’s mansion in Los Angeles that she has been renting out for $30K a month was burglarized. Thieves stole over $200K worth of personal property and reportedly left the home completely “trashed” and destroyed much of the rapper’s valuable artwork.

Lord, I thank you for another year of life. #TurksAndCaicos Birthday vibes. Thanks for the ????u guys. Right back atcha???? A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 8, 2016 at 11:11am PST

No suspects have been arrested, but police apparently believe that the crime may have been committed by someone who knows the 34-year-old musician. The crime comes just weeks after Nicki Minaj announced her split from rapper Meek Mill and has called a truce with longtime friend Drake.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Burglars escaped with over $200,000 worth of jewelry and other property from the L.A. mansion. Authorities are attempting to locate security footage which may have caught the burglars on camera.

Nicki Minaj was fortunately out of town when the burglary occurred. The home invasion was reported to the police by her security team earlier this week.

????Versace ~ ????Fendi A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:13am PST

Police confirmed that the 11,500-square-foot home was “totally trashed.”

“The suspect or suspects knocked over and flipped furniture and items all over the house… almost as if they were frantically looking for something.”

Other sources claimed that the home damage “looks like it was personal.”

“They vandalized certain items in the house… destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, furniture… and even cut up Nicki’s clothing.”

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney ???? ~ ????: @mackmaine4president A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:36am PST

While thieves broke into her mansion, Nicki Minaj was off making up with her friend and fellow rapper Drake, who she said was “like family” in 2013.

Nicki’s relationship with Meek Mill put tension on Minaj’s friendship and work relationship with Drake. The female rapper also posted a photo with Drake and Lil Wayne, the founder of their record label, Young Money Entertainment.

???????? A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill’s feud with Drake began back in July 2015 when Mill tweeted that people should stop comparing the two because Drake “don’t write his own raps.”

Drake then released a few diss tracks that were aimed at Meek, “Charged Up” and “Back to Back.” Mill then responded with his own Drake diss track called “Wanna Know.”

The feud continued online when Drake responded on Instagram with a photo of himself laughing. Later on, he was spotted sporting a T-shirt that said “Free Meek Mill” on it, referring to the rapper’s 2014 incarceration for a probation violation.

Plots and Plans A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:50am PST

Meek apparently called for a ceasefire in a follow-up Instagram post, but he later deleted the post, according to E!

Meek Mill then dissed the rapper again on his mixtape DreamChasers 4.

Drake referenced the feud with Mill on his track “Hype,” to which Meek then called out Drake on his remix of Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All The Way Up.”

The beef between Drake and Meek Mill is thought to have been unsquashed at this point. However, Nicki Minaj, who was previously caught in the middle of the feud between her boyfriend and her friend, has gotten her friendship with Drake back on track.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:48am PST

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images]