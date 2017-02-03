Beyoncé Set To Perform, And Triumph, At The Grammys After Twins Pregnancy Reveal

Hold on to your edges. Beyoncé is set to perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards later this month.

The exciting reveal comes after the 35-year-old legend broke the Internet yesterday when she announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. The power couple already have one daughter, Blue Ivy, who is age 5.

But first, Grammys details. According to Entertainment Tonight, multiple sources confirm the Houston native, who is nominated the most this year, with nine Grammy nods for her visual album, Lemonade, has joined the list of performers who will grace the stage on February 12 on CBS.

The rumors sparked after Beyoncé was spotted on Thursday rehearsing at a secret location in Los Angeles, California, with an entourage of camera crew, dancers, and a glam squad.

It’s not surprising that the songstress will perform at the Grammys. Even though Bey is pregnant with twins and it is speculated that she is four or five months along, an artist of her stamina can clearly still cut a rug onstage.

Of her nine nods, Beyoncé is nominated for three of the “Big Four” awards. These are the Album of the Year for Lemonade, Record of the Year for “Formation,” and Song of the Year for “Formation.”

The diva is up against some serious competition. However, as everyone knows, the Grammys this year is all about Adele and Bey. It shouldn’t be limited to just these two. But it is.

Even though Justin Bieber’s fantastic Purpose album and single “Love Yourself,” Rihanna and Drake’s “Work” are in the mix in aforementioned categories, the smart money is on Beyoncé and/or Adele winning all or most of the fields they’re in.

The Grammys will provide the setting for Beyoncé’s first performance since announcing her pregnancy.

Other artists hitting up the stage will include Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, Adele, The Weeknd, who is set to perform with Daft Punk, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, A Tribe Called Quest, and Keith Urban will also be gracing the stage. British funnyman James Corden will host.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

For Beyoncé fans, it’s a bounty of things to get excited about. Her upcoming performance at the Grammys and two precious arrivals in a few months time.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the delighted mother shared on Instagram Wednesday. The post immediately sucked the oxygen out of the Internet, which led to a slew of copycat posts and memes.

She added, “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The photo, which showed nearly nude Beyoncé’ sitting solo backdropped by an abundance of colored flowers and a image of summer blue sky, racked up over 7 million likes in seven hours, smashing Selena Gomez’s Most Liked Photo on Instagram record with ease. Bey’s post has now drawn over 9 million “likes.”

It’s been reported that over half a million tweets about Beyoncé were posted by online users within 45 minutes after she posted her selfie. That’s about 17,000 tweets per minute.

In addition to all the articles about the pregnancy announcement Instagram, there were many about the “Crazy In Love” singer dethroning Gomez’s record, and the roll call of celebrities who took to Instagram and Twitter to send congratulatory posts.

Then, hours after the big reveal, a whole shoot of maternity photos with Beyoncé in different settings surfaced online. The images are gorgeous and artistic, with many reminiscent of themes and colors seen in Lemonade.

In some shots the Grammy Award winner is pictured swimming underwater.

Another shows Beyoncé sitting on top of a car.

A beautiful, tasteful nude standing against a wall. Another lying on a divan.

Adorable shots of Beyoncé with Blue Ivy.

Whenever a megastar does something it’s an event. But, only the mean would begrudge someone celebrating an announcement of twins so imaginatively. Will you be watching out for Beyoncé’s performance at the 2017 Grammys, or not?

[Featured Image By Ian Gavan/Getty Images]