Josephine Skriver Prepares For NYFW With Boxer & Ecko Ambassador Danny Garcia

Josephine Skriver is preparing for her upcoming appearances at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017 with the help of world champion boxer and Ecko ambassador Danny Garcia.

Ahead of the series of events, which kick off on Thursday, February 9, in the Big Apple, the 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was spotted at the model hot spot, The Dogpound, where she was working hard on her figure with Garcia — and looking fashionable in a blue sports bra, black leggings and, of course, boxer braids.

Josephine Skriver has been a regular at The Dogpound for some time, as have her fellow Victoria’s Secret models Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd. In fact, in April of last year, W Magazine deemed the venue the “Unofficial Gym of Victoria’s Secret Angels.” Even Hugh Jackman is a fan.

Josephine Skriver is described as an avid boxer, and she certainly has the body to prove it.

As for Josephine Skriver’s workout, Ecko recently went behind-the-scenes with the model at the New York City gym as she embarked on a private lesson with Danny Garcia. After Skriver had challenged Garcia to whip her into shape, she began a cardio warm-up with her jump rope before moving onto an intense boxing routine in the ring and on the bag.

With her hair pulled back from her face in stylish braids, Josephine Skriver was able to throw continuous jabs and hooks at Danny Garcia for a full body workout.

As Josephine Skriver sets her sights on her upcoming appearance at New York Fashion Week, Danny Garcia is preparing for his upcoming fight at the Barclay’s Center on March 4 against Keith Thurman. Although there’s no telling who will be seen at the arena during Garcia and Thurman’s fight for the welterweight title, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Josephine Skriver or her fellow Angels at the event.

Prior to Josephine Skriver’s boxing session with Danny Garcia, the model was seen at the world famous Muscle Beach in Venice Beach, California, where she and her fellow models, including Adriana Lima and Martha Hunt, were spotted posing for an upcoming Victoria’s Secret Sport campaign. In photos of the stunning group of women, shared by Just Jared at the end of last month, the ladies were seen showing off their impressive bodies and workout skills in the sand.

Josephine Skriver is such a fan of fitness that she and Jasmine Tookes, her fellow Dogpound fan, have created a joint Instagram account where they keep fans in the loop with their routines.

“One day, we started trying to do yoga poses together as a duo—then we started looking online and were shocked and amazed at how many unique poses there were! We also thought it would be fun to create some on our own,” Josephine Skriver explained to Vogue magazine last year. “That’s when we made our funny, celebrity couple–esque name and created the account!”

“Having a partner is everything; it makes you feel more motivated and it pushes both of you to better yourselves,” she continued. “You won’t bail because someone is waiting for you, and that gets your butt to the gym even on the hard days. Having [Jasmine] train next to me always gets me to go that extra mile I wouldn’t have done on my own.”

In addition to boxing, Josephine Skriver is a fan of lifting weights, which, combined with yoga, gives her a healthy balance.

“[Jasmine] was the one who got me hooked on that—for our body types, that’s really where we see the biggest changes,” Josephine Skriver said. “For the mind and soul, I love yoga! I’ve been getting into it lately and it really helps soothe me.”

To see more of Josephine Skriver’s workout with Danny Garcia at The Dogpound, check out the EckoTV clip below.

[Featured Image by Ecko]