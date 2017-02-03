The Top 10 Best Movies New To Netflix For February 2017

Like every month, a plethora of new movies have hit Netflix for February 2017. Using the critic score (listed next to the titles below) from Rotten Tomatoes, the Netflix movies new for February 2017 are ranked according to their popularity. Not all of the selections new to this month are worth watching; though some may have enjoyed The Five Heartbeats, it has been widely panned by critics and audiences alike. The features listed below are only highly-rated movies that the majority of audiences and critics praised.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe: 76

Entering at No. 10 is this exciting feature based on the best-selling novel (of the same name) by C.S. Lewis. Four kids find a magical portal in a wardrobe and they are taken to the land of Narnia. It is there that they learn of their destiny from the mystical lion, Aslan.

There are seven books in the Narnia series, but only three movies (Prince Caspian, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader) were adapted from the series. It was announced in 2013, and then confirmed again in 2015, that the fourth installment (The Silver Chair) was in fact happening. But not much is known as far as production or a release date.

As fans anxiously await more films of the Narnia fable they can revisit the first installment which is nothing short of spectacular. Starring Georgie Henley, William Moseley, Tilda Swinton, and Liam Neeson, this was one of the most popular fantasy-movies of 2005 and it is sure to be a favorite of Netflix subscribers.

Project X: 78

Matthew Broderick and Helen Hunt star in this iconic ’80s feature about a secret government program involving the Air Force and chimpanzees dubbed, Project X. But as a young military inductee (Broderick) works with the chimps, he suspects that there is even more secrets than he realized to the mysterious program.

Magic Mike: 80

Channing Tatum stars in this story inspired by his actual life. The movie is about a young male stripper who learns the art of picking up women, partying, and making lots of money while doing so. The story unravels more as a cautionary tale with some dark moments, but the laughs in between all of the drama makes this a very entertaining movie.

Corpse Bride: 83

Tim Burton returned to the same animated style as The Nightmare before Christmas in this delightful dark comedy. A young man is practicing his wedding vows which inadvertently cause a woman to rise from the dead, and she assumes he married her.

The Blair Witch Project: 86

This was one of the most popular horror films from the late ’90s and early 2000s. It brought the found-footage subgenre to the mainstream, and it comes in at No. 5 on the list. IMDB provides the synopsis for one of the best movies on Netflix for February 2017.

“Three film students travel to Maryland to make a student film about a local urban legend… The Blair Witch. The three went into the woods on a two day hike to find the Blair Witch, and never came back. One year later, the students’ film and video were found in the woods. The footage was compiled and made into a movie.”

The synopsis was intentionally worded and brilliantly marketed to make it sound like a true story, and many people believed it was upon its initial release. But of course, it’s pure fiction.

Silver Streak: 88

While on a long-distance train trip a man witnesses a murder and is soon stalked by the killer. Though this doesn’t sound like a premise that could be described as funny, it is laugh-out-loud hilarious. Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor are one of the funniest comic duos in cinematic history, and this film was one of their most popular movies. This is a classic movie that’s new to the streaming site for February 2017, and it stands the test of time.

The Longest Day: 92

Like Silver Streak, this is another classic that’s new to the lineup for February 2017. John Wayne appeared in almost 250 movies throughout his career, and this is one of the best that is featured on Netflix. The Longest Day tells the events of D-Day from both the German and Allied points of view. This a great feature to start with for those that have not yet discovered why John Wayne is a legend.

The Nightmare before Christmas: 94

Before the Corpse Bride there was The Nightmare before Christmas. There are theories that these two movies, as well as Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, are all connected. If you are not aware of the theories it is best discovered after watching the aforementioned films.

Finding Dory: 94

The forgetful Dory (from Finding Nemo) searches for her long-lost parents in this heartwarming film. This was one of the most popular movies of 2016, and it is likely to be a Netflix favorite.

Babe: 97

Coming in at No.1 on the list is everyone’s favorite pig, Babe. Rotten Tomatoes describes why this is one of the best family movies on Netflix.

“A young pig fights convention to become a sheep dog — or, rather, sheep pig — in this charming Australian family film, which became an unexpected international success due to superior special effects and an intelligent script…Babe’s inspirational story was embraced by audiences and critics, and the movie became an international sleeper that won an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.”

From Narnia to Babe, some of the best movies are new to Netflix for February 2017.

