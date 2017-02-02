Model Charlotte McKinney On Bullying, Breast Reduction Surgery, And Dating

Charlotte McKinney has made a shocking revelation. The model revealed in a new interview that she dropped out of school and almost considered breast reduction surgery after she became a victim of bullying when she was younger.

The blonde beauty is gracing the pages of Ocean Drive magazine, which published on Friday, January 27. It’s the same interview in which McKinney said she dropped out of high school after she was relentlessly bullied for her looks.

“Obviously, I got more attention from the male side than from the female side,” she said. “I didn’t have any girlfriends. A lot of my friends were guys, and I was called a slut by a lot of people. I was just growing these large breasts at such a young age, not really knowing what to do with them or how to wear them. So it was definitely awkward.”

The 23-year-old revealed that she was mostly called a “slut” by her female peers, reports Us Weekly. She spoke out about her experience with bullying and how it’s made her an advocate for anti-bullying.

“Girls would yell at me and call me a slut,” she added. “I would go to parties and get beer thrown on my head – there was so much bullying. It was just so awful, and that’s why now I kind of use my platform to promote anti-bullying. I try to use what I went through to be a voice for it, because it’s still happening and getting even worse now with social media.”

In addition to developing early, the actress also revealed that she is dyslexic, which made school harder for her to deal with.

“I had really bad dyslexia and I was failing,” she said.

As a result, McKinney dropped out of school at the age of 17 and decided to get into modeling.

“If I’d stayed in school, then I would still be in school now. I am much more of a visual person and school was just never really my answer, and I knew that at a really young age.”

Now, McKinney is shifting her focus on acting by appearing opposite Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in this year’s Baywatch. She will also appear opposite Charlie Sheen in the upcoming comedy Mad Families. McKinney admits in the interview that her breasts are real and that landing acting roles has made it difficult because of her looks and sexy photo shoots.

“I’m always going to be sexy,” she said in reference to her curvaceous body. “I’m always going to have those photo shoots, but I’m really looking for different roles that aren’t so commercial and are a bit cooler.”

When asked if she would ever consider breast reduction surgery, McKinney said that she wouldn’t rule out plastic surgery someday, reports Fox News.

“I’ve been thinking about it. They’ve definitely gotten smaller from my diet and over time. So I can see myself getting a reduction or a lift in the future.”

While the Guess model said that she may consider breast reduction surgery, she’s not planning to go under the knife anytime soon.

“If that’s what makes you feel better, then go for it,” McKinney said. “But for me, I just don’t see the point. I’ve always said I want to get a nose job, but I think it just makes you lose your face. Some things that aren’t perfect on people are actually extremely gorgeous.”

In the accompanying photo shoot for the magazine, McKinney is seen rocking a black turtleneck bodysuit with floral Fausto Puglisi thigh-high boots, reports the Daily Mail. In another photo, she’s seen wearing a white crochet sweater with platform sandals. While McKinney looks absolutely perfect, she admits that she has a difficult time in the dating world.

In another interview with E! News’ Will Marfuggi, which was published on Thursday, February 2, she opened up about her Carl’s Jr. commercial and her love life.

“I am so single right now,” McKinney admits. “It’s so funny. I’m like, even in hair and makeup, I’m like, ‘I am so single, it’s crazy.’ Usually I have some little things here and there.”

“Starting this year off, I’ve been really focused on work,” she continued. “But I’m really out there, I’m open, I’m here!”

McKinney is looking for a guy who has a sense of humor. She previously dated Blade star Stephen Dorff, 43, for about year before they split in 2016. She’s also been linked to actor Scott Eastwood, 30, for the past year or so. Just last summer, McKinney was spotted making out with the hunk on the beach. She told Marfuggi in the interview that she and Eastwood are “just friends.”

“We talk all the time,” she said. “He’s always filming somewhere, I’m doing something, so whenever we can see each other, we see each other. But [he’s] just a good friend of mine.”

It’s kind of hard to believe that even beautiful women like Charlotte McKinney have been bullied and struggle with finding a new relationship.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]