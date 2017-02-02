Kristen Stewart Confesses Love On ‘SNL,’ Says Donald Trump Scares Young Women

If Kristen Stewart will talk about Robert Pattinson and Twilight on SNL is not known, but she did confess her love for someone else. The Café Society actress will host Saturday Night Live on February 4, and there are a lot of expectations from the episode.

In the recently released teaser from the network, Kristen Stewart and cast member Beck Bennett can be seen singing songs for each other. Everything is going great and funny before Stewart says, “I love you too, dude.”

Bennett came back running to Stewart and confessed his love. She apparently had to calm him down and tell him that she was just kidding. Then Bennett embarrassingly said that he was joking too. The coming up SNL episode featuring Kristen Stewart as host seems like a lot of fun.

Since the news broke out of Stewart coming up on Saturday Night Live on February 4, many tabloids praised the move. After Master of None actor Aziz Ansari’s fantastic episode, Vanity Fair reported that Stewart is the perfect weapon against President Donald Trump.

Stewart also recently participated in Women’s March and proudly held a protest sign stating, “I Stand With Planned Parenthood.” She also took a dig at Donald Trump about his weird obsession with her when she had freshly broken off with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s relationship came to an end when Stewart was found cheating on him with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Their publicized breakup was hard on both the actors, and it also got Donald Trump’s attention.

Now's a good time to note the GOP is about to nominate someone who got really mad about Kristen Stewart cheating pic.twitter.com/IgNzywryyn — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) February 24, 2016

Donald Trump tweeted a lot about Kristen Stewart’s unfaithfulness and advised Robert Pattinson via his tweets to stay from her. In her interview with Variety, the Twilight actress said that Trump was obsessed with her.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago! He was really obsessed with me, which was f–king crazy, like what? I can’t even understand it. I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

However, in 2013, Trump seemed to be alright with Stewart.

“I think she’s doing just fine—she’s doing really well,” said Trump.

But back in 2012, it wasn’t a big deal for Stewart that a reality star has so much opinion about her personal life.

“At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

With the recent protests all around the United States of America against President Donald Trump’s executive orders, like many other actors, Stewart has also come forward to utilize her position and speak out.

“I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but at this point it’s not political. It’s f–king so humanitarian.”

During her interview, when Elizabeth Wagmeister pointed out that young women are scared of Donald Trump, “There are a lot of other young women that look up to you and they’re scared now with our new president,” Stewart said, “As they should be.”

According to Hollywood Life, when questioned to The Personal Shopper actress about Trump’s style, Stewart called his hair like salmon.

“[His hair] is like some, diffused unsavory salmon. Like, just like a…. Like, don’t eat that salmon, man.”

While this is not the first time Kristen Stewart took a dig at Donald Trump, this certainly does not seem to be the last with the upcoming Saturday Night Live episode. There is much speculation that Stewart will also joke about Twilight and Robert Pattinson. Share your insights about the expectation from SNL‘s episode featuring Kristen Stewart.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]